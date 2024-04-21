Intel has partnered with Ubisoft to offer the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws for free. Here's everything you need to know about this promotion.
Intel is bundling a free copy of the game with select Intel products, including its 14th-generation Core processors. The promotion includes a range of Intel products, from desktop processors to pre-built PCs and laptops containing eligible CPUs.
Participating retailers include Amazon, Newegg, Microcenter, and Costco, among others. Customers who take advantage of the offer will get to explore the world of Star Wars Outlaws, starring the daring scoundrel Kay Vess.
How to Redeem Star Wars Outlaws for Free
The Star Wars Outlaws is scheduled to be released on August 30, 2024. To get your hands on the game, simply purchase a qualifying Intel product from a participating retailer. Codes can be redeemed until September 15, 2024, ensuring you don't miss out on the adventure.
Early birds who redeem before the game's release will be added to the pre-order list, guaranteeing access from day one. The promotion runs until July 31, 2024, and Terms & Conditions apply. It is also important to make sure that the purchasing store or reseller participates in this promo.
Intel secured exclusive rights as the CPU launch partner for Star Wars Outlaws. This means that gamers can only access the bundled game through Intel's promotional offer. Whether you're a desktop enthusiast or a laptop user, there's a deal for everyone in this galaxy-spanning promotion.
Star Wars Outlaws utilizes Ubisoft's Snowdrop engine, promising stunning visuals and immersive gameplay. Intel engineers have collaborated with Ubisoft to optimize the game for Intel's hybrid CPU architecture. This collaboration ensures smooth performance and detailed graphics. Furthermore, this optimization extends to 12th and 13th-generation Core CPUs as well, providing an enhanced gaming experience across the board.
Star War Outlaws Gameplay
As seen in the trailer, Star Wars Outlaws is a single-player adventure game. Set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the game follows the journey of Kay Vess as she navigates the criminal underworld in search of freedom.
Players will explore diverse planets, face challenging missions, and outmaneuver adversaries with the help of companions and iconic Star Wars vehicles. Accompanied by Nix, a rare and exotic species known as Merqaal, players will steal and fight their way through the galaxy.
If you're a Star Wars fan looking to upgrade your PC or laptop, this promotion offers both value and excitement. By purchasing a qualifying Intel product, you'll embark on a thrilling adventure through the Star Wars universe with Star Wars Outlaws. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer to secure your free copy of the game and experience the thrill of intergalactic heists and epic battles. May the Force be with you as you dive into the world of Star Wars Outlaws.
Recently, the mobile game Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is reportedly headed to PC.