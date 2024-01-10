About to get undone, Pittsburgh.

With the NFL playoffs looming on the horizon, the Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for an electrifying Super Wild Card Weekend showdown against the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers concluded the 2023 season with a commendable 10-7 record, setting the stage for their postseason appearance. Now, let's explore some bold projections for the Steelers as they eagerly approach their playoff clash with the Bills.

Season Recap

The Pittsburgh Steelers navigated a season full of twists and turns, experiencing highs and lows throughout the year. As the Steelers brace themselves for Super Wild Card Weekend, however, confidence abounds in their capacity to perhaps spring an upset.

The final moments of the NFL regular season proved decisive for the Steelers in determining their playoff destiny. Now, the Steelers will hit the road to face the red-hot Bills in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Pittsburgh clinched their playoff berth by defying expectations and triumphing in their last three games. These included a challenging away match against the Baltimore Ravens amidst harsh weather conditions. Meanwhile, the Bills secured the No. 2 seed in the AFC after a five-game winning streak to cap off their regular season. Having faced each other 29 times, the Steelers hold a 17-12 edge in the series against the Bills. The most recent encounter in 2022, however, saw the Bills dominating with a decisive 38-3 victory over the Steelers. We'll see how this one pans out.

Here are our bold predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they face the Buffalo Bills in the Super Wild Card Weekend matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Rudolph Has It Bad

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed on Tuesday that Mason Rudolph will continue as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Buffalo. Tomlin expressed his confidence in Rudolph, citing the quarterback's impressive performance in the last three regular-season victories. He surely helped secure the team's playoff berth. Rudolph's efficiency during this stretch included completing 74.6 percent of his passes for 716 yards. He also had a 10.1-yard per attempt average and three touchdowns, while committing just one turnover. Despite the recovery of 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett from a right high-ankle sprain, Tomlin opted to stick with Rudolph, given his recent success.

That said, we believe Rudolph won't outplay Josh Allen here. Allen has just been too big, too strong, and too good of late. Rudolph, meanwhile, will have it bad. We have him struggling to go past 250 yards in this one.

Harris Shines

With Rudolph's struggles, Najee Harris will step up for the Steelers. He delivered a stellar performance in Saturday's 17-10 win over the Ravens. That's where he rushed 26 times for 112 yards and a touchdown. In addition to his ground success, Harris contributed five receptions on five targets for 21 yards. The running back shouldered a heavy workload in adverse weather conditions. He totaled 53 rushing attempts over his last two games, which saw him surpass 100 rushing yards. Notably, he surpassed the 1,000 rushing yards milestone for the season, achieving this feat in each of his three seasons. We believe he will carry the offense here with more than 100 rushing yards.

Pickens Faces Downturn

Despite recent standout performances, George Pickens experienced a drop in production during the Steelers' Week 18 victory over the Ravens. Pickens had previously showcased two career-high receiving yardage totals in his last two games. However, he was not targeted and rushed once for three yards in the regular-season finale. Although Mason Rudolph remained at quarterback, Pickens did not receive any targets. Yes, Pickens showed improvements throughout his second professional season, finishing with 1,140 yards and five touchdowns on 63 receptions. Still, his role in Sunday's wild-card matchup against Buffalo may face challenges. We have him going through another downturn and not surpassing 50 yards receiving.

Steelers Face Tough Challenge

The Bills secured their fourth consecutive AFC East title with a dominant late-season performance. They won their last five games, including a gritty defensive victory against Miami. As the Steelers, led by Rudolph's three-game winning streak, head into Orchard Park, the absence of TJ Watt poses a significant challenge. With winds expected to reach around 30 MPH, both passing games will likely be limited, too.

The Steelers, having suffered five straight losses against the AFC East, face a formidable opponent in the Bills. Buffalo should control both lines of scrimmage. Despite the Steelers' three-game win streak, the Bills, riding a five-game winning streak themselves, are a tough team to beat at home with a 7-2 record. The Bills' ground game and overall dominance may prove too much for Pittsburgh in this wild-card matchup.

Looking Ahead

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering Super Wild Card Weekend with a mix of anticipation and challenges. Mason Rudolph's consistent and efficient quarterbacking, paired with Najee Harris's formidable ground game, has propelled the team into the playoffs. However, the Steelers face a daunting task against the Buffalo Bills. Despite the Steelers' resilience and recent success, the absence of key players and the Bills' home-field advantage present formidable obstacles. As the stage is set for a thrilling clash in Orchard Park, the Steelers will need to bring their A-game to overcome the red-hot Bills and make a statement in the NFL playoffs. We believe, however, that the Steelers' run ends here.