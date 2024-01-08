The latest on TJ Watt.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have at least a game to play beyond the 2023 NFL regular season after securing a spot in the NFL playoffs. However, they are likely to miss the services of injured star linebacker TJ Watt for the entirety of their postseason stint– unless they go on a deep run (via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network).

“With the #Steelers officially in the playoffs, and star TJ Watt dealing with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, sources say the absolute best-case scenario for this injury is to play in two weeks with a brace. So to get Watt back on the field, Pittsburgh likely needs to win a few.”

Steelers extremely unlikely to have TJ Watt ready versus the Bills in the NFL playoffs

Watt suffered the said injury during Week 18's showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. He exited that contest in the third quarter and did not return, leaving his team and Pittsburgh fans worried about this status. Although the Steelers beat Baltimore, 17-10, and later secured a spot in the playoffs after a Tennessee Titans win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, they will have their backs pushed harder against the wall this coming Saturday in a Wild Card round matchup on the road against the Buffalo Bills without Watt on the field.

Nevertheless, the Steelers have made it to the playoffs by finding ways to survive amid a challenging season.

Watt, who is among the top candidates to win the Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2023 NFL campaign, had 19 sacks, four forced fumbles, and 48 solo tackles on the season.