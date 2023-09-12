The Pittsburgh Steelers' NFL Week 1 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers ended on a sour note. Diontae Johnson suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out of action for the next weeks. There are some options in the active roster that Coach Mike Tomlin could explore but there is one person who's more than willing to join the squad, Antonio Brown.

When Antonio Brown figured out that Diontae Johnson went down, he immediately took his shot to join Mike Tomlin's squad. Brown took the time to post his intentions on X, “Heard the @steelers need a WR.”

The Steelers are still waiting for confirmation about Johnson's timetable. This means that they may need the firepower that Brown provides. Picking him out among the other wide receivers in the league could be quite a good decision. However, there are huge drawbacks to getting him that other teams have become wary of.

For starters, he has not seen any action since his stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 season. There may be a lot of decline and rust that the free agent needs to overcome before making any squad. His level of production, if given the chance by the Steelers, may not be the same despite being a four-time All-Pro selection.

His off-the-field antics may also be a glaring red flag in the face of the Steelers. Brown faced a misdemeanor battery charge which does not help his case in being a good choice for a team's wide receiver position. But, Coach Tomlin still has not commented on the Steelers' interest in getting a new wideout for their squad. Will Brown be the Steelers' big move after NFL Week 1?