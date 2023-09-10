The Pittsburgh Steelers' brutal start to the 2023 NFL season got that much worse with the injury statuses of defensive lineman Cam Heyward and wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Heyward has been ruled out for the rest of the Steelers' tilt against the San Francisco 49ers due to a groin injury, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The veteran suffered the injury in the first quarter of the game. And while he returned and tried to play through it in the second quarter, he lasted just two snaps before returning to the sideline.

Additionally, Johnson is out for the remainder of the game, again per Pelissero. He appeared to injure his hamstring after hauling in a 26-yard reception, the team's longest of the day.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth was also injured, with his status for returning up in the air, per Pelissero.

Pittsburgh's season has not gotten off on the right foot. Kenny Pickett and the offense could not get into any sort of rhythm early on. The Steelers' first five drives of the game produced four punts and an interception.

On the other side of the ball, the 49ers scored points their first four drives of the game.

The Steelers' defense clearly is feeling the loss of Heyward. San Francisco's star back Christian McCaffrey racked up 52 rushing yards in the first half with Heyward largely sidelined.

It is a jarring start to a season that holds much promise for the Steelers. With Pickett in his second year after an impressive end to his rookie season, the offense is expected to take a leap. Paired with last year's top-10 scoring defense and under the steady leadership of Mike Tomlin, expectations are high in Steel City.

This isn't the start they envisioned.