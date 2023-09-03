Antonio Brown just can't stop being in headlines, huh. It's been years since the former All-Pro wide receiver was booted out of the league. Still, Brown still finds himself in awful, ridiculous, and often downright insane scenarios. The most recent controversy he faced is with the Albany Empire, a football team for the National Arena League.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star bought the Albany Empire in March of 2023. Not even a year later, the crazy headlines started popping up. It was the usual mismanagement headlines you regularly see, just with an Antonio Brown twist. Missed payments for players and coaches, misconduct, you name it, AB probably did it. The crazy part, though, is that Antonio Brown reportedly threatened Albany Empire players with a gun, according to ESPN's report. Yikes.

“AB (Antonio Brown) looked at Ryan [Larkin] and was like, ‘Hey, man, you still got the AR in the car? Go get it,'” (Ex-Albany Empire WR Darius) Prince said. “Then I was like, I'm not going to allow this dude to walk out of here after you just threatened us. … After he said that, things did calm down and we had a conversation. But the fact is that he threatened us by telling his assistant to grab his AR.”

For context, this was a discussion between Antonio Brown and Albany Empire players over a… social media post. Players requested for the social media team to post a birthday tribute for a deceased former player of theirs. The team obliged, but immediately deleted the post. Darius Prince, a former WR for the Empire, argued with Brown over this. That prompted the interaction mentioned above.

The ESPN article also noted another argument between Brown and Empire players, this time about missed paychecks (a recurring theme with AB). While this wasn't as threatening as the argument above, it still shines a light on how chaotic and messed up that whole ordeal was.

“‘Last week it was food. This week, it's your money. Y'all need to worry about winning,'” Brown told Ware and the players on speakerphone. “[Brown] was trying to tell us, ‘Don't worry about getting paid.' If the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't pay you, what would you do?” Prince said. “This is our livelihood. You can't tell us not to worry about it.”