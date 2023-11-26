After getting into an argument with the Steelers coaching staff & Minkah Fitzpatrick, Diontae Johnson shows a lack of effort vs. the Bengals.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to get back in the win column against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, all eyes are on wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Not because he's balling out, but because he's showing a major lack of effort in the game.

There is one play specifically that just looked pitiful. Once the ball was snapped, the Steelers receiver didn't even move. He just stood there and walked a few feet forward, according to Barstool Sports. Diontae Johnson didn't even attempt to stop the Bengals when they recovered a fumble on the play.

You just can’t teach this kind of effort.

This is just a horrific look for both Diontae Johnson and the Steelers. Especially considering how vocal Johnson was in their previous game against the Cleveland Browns. The veteran receiver was seen yelling at the coaching staff on the sideline. It continued into the locker room where he got into a heated argument with Minkah Fitzpatrick. TJ Watt and Cameron Heyward had to step in and split them up.

Clearly, there is something going on in Pittsburgh. The Steelers just can't seem to keep their wide receivers happy. This season alone, we've seen George Pickens voice frustration on social media. Now, Diontae Johnson is simply not even trying when he knows he doesn't have to run a route.

Maybe there's more to this story. It's not clear what's going on in Pittsburgh that's continuously angering the wide receiver room. But something needs to change for the Steelers to get back on track. Otherwise, this problem could fester into other position groups on the roster.