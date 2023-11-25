Steelers stars Diontae Johnson and Minkah Fitzpatrick reportedly got into a heated argument in the locker room after losing to the Browns.

The loss to the Cleveland Browns may have been the breaking point for the Pittsburgh Steelers. As it turns out, reports indicate that star players Diontae Johnson and Minkah Fitzpatrick got into a “heated” argument in the locker room after the 13-10 loss.

Before the incident, Johnson was seen yelling at head coach Mike Tomlin and some of the other coaching staff members. It led to the locker room where Fitzpatrick stepped in. However, cooler heads prevailed once Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt separated the two, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Diontae Johnson's on-field frustration last Sunday in Cleveland continued after the game in the Pittsburgh Steelers' locker room, where he got into a heated argument with teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick before Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt broke up the altercation and delivered a message that the team needed to stick together.”

At the very least, the team was able to control the situation and it didn't go further than a yelling match. However, it is noteworthy that Diontae Johnson was calling out the coaching staff on the sideline. Clearly, it rubbed Minkah Fitzpatrick the wrong way.

“One source told ESPN that Johnson, the Steelers' second-leading receiver, continued ‘chirping' at the Steelers' coaches all the way into the locker room, where Fitzpatrick — a three-time first-team All Pro — began arguing with Johnson. The words between Johnson and Fitzpatrick became ‘heated,' in the words of another source, before Heyward and Watt intervened and prevented the situation from getting worse.”

Two days after this incident, the Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada. It was a move that fans have been asking for for years. Eddie Faulkner was named as the interim OC. So, maybe with Canada out of the picture, Pittsburgh can get the offense rolling once again.

It's rarely a good sign when players erupt like that. However, the Steelers are a well-coached team. They should put this incident behind them quickly with a new play-caller for the offense. Let's just hope the offense shows improvement, otherwise, another firework display might take place in Pittsburgh.