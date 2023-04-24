Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a major addition to their wide receiver room when they traded for Allen Robinson. The Steelers didn’t stop there however as Pittsburgh has brought back a familiar face at wide receiver.

The Steelers have re-signed Miles Boykin to a one-year contract, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Boykin spent his first year in Pittsburgh this past season.

Before coming to the Steelers, Boykin spent the first three years of his NFL career with the team’s arch rival Baltimore Ravens. However, when the Ravens released Boykin, Pittsburgh promptly claimed him on waivers.

He went on to appear in 16 games for the Steelers, starting one. However, Boykin caught just two passes for 11 yards in his Pittsburgh debut. Over his entire four-year NFL career, Boykin has appeared in 56 games, catching 35 passes for 481 yards and seven touchdowns.

While he didn’t make too big of an offensive impact, the Steelers clearly liked what they saw in Boykin. Still just 26-years-old and holding a third-round NFL Draft pedigree, Pittsburgh will see if they can unlock Boykin’s potential.

He’ll have a tougher time earning targets with Allen Robinson in town. After their trade with the Los Angeles Rams, Robinson should become one of the Steelers’ primary wide receivers.

In a wide receiver room that also features Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, Miles Boykin will be towards the bottom of the totem poll. However, his new one-year deal gives him another opportunity. After spending a year learning the Steelers offense, Boykin will return to Pittsburgh trying to make a slightly larger impact.