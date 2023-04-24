My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Pittsburgh Steelers may not have found their way into the NFL Playoffs last season, but they still had an extremely encouraging finish to the season, and seem to have found their quarterback of the future in Kenny Pickett. For that reason, getting Pickett more weapons to work with this offseason was a big goal for the Steelers, which helps explain why they went out and traded for Allen Robinson.

Robinson is coming off an extremely disappointing season with the Los Angeles Rams, and the Rams opted to move on from him as they enter a rebuild of sorts. Robinson has a high ceiling, but many Steelers fans are wondering whether or not he will be able to reach that ceiling. Pittsburgh’s general manager Omar Khan recently offered his first comments on the move, saying that he and head coach Mike Tomlin agreed that acquiring a veteran wideout for Pickett was a top offseason goal of theirs.

Via Brooke Pryor:

“Omar Khan says the plan this offseason was always to acquire a veteran receiver and Allen Robinson was that guy. ‘Once the medical was confirmed, it was easy for us.’ Khan says they’ll be careful with Robinson, similar to the approach with Larry Ogunjobi and Cole Holcomb.”

Robinson hasn’t had a great stretch of action over the past few seasons, so the Steelers will be hoping he can have a renaissance season with Pittsburgh in 2023. Pickett certainly looked to be in need of a top target as his rookie campaign went on, and Robinson will hopefully be that guy. It will be interesting to see whether or not this duo pans out, but it’s clear the Steelers are excited to have added Robinson to their squad.