Street Fighter 6 is right around the corner as it is set to be released on June 2, 2023 and here’s the full list of confirmed characters alongside DLC ones. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Street Fighter 6’s roster for all of the playable characters.

Capcom revealed that Street Fighter 6 will have a series of DLC releases over the game’s first year of release, following a lot of playable characters in their recent franchise, Street Fighter 5. During the latest Showcase for the game, there were a total of four fighters announced to join the playable characters in the future by DLC across a twelve-month period starting this summer. Currently, there are a total of 18 fighters to choose from, with 7 new additions to the roster alongside the 11 fighter’s we’ve always known throughout the franchise.

Street Fighter Playable Characters

Here is the current confirmed roster for Street Fighter 6 once released on June 2, 2023:

Cammy

Lily

Zangief

JP

Marisa

Manon

Dee Jay

E.Honda

Dhalsim

Blanka

Ken

Juri

Kimberly

Guile

Chun-Li

Jamie

Luke

Ryu

Street Fighter 6 DLC characters

The DLC for SF 6 will include 4 characters in total and one being new to the game, namely, Rashid, AKI, Ed, and Akuma. Capcom has provided a preview of what each character would look like once they are released during the showcase of the game back in April. The order of their release window is as follows:

Rashid- Summer 2023

AKI- Autumn 2023

Ed- Winter 2023

Akuma- Spring 2024

To get these characters, you need to purchase either the Deluxe Edition or the Ultimate Edition to obtain these characters. These editions will guarantee you all of the four characters without any additional purchase. There’s also the Collector’s Edition offering if you want the full SF6 package as well as the Standard Edition, which would not include the 4 DLC Characters however.

There will still be additional characters left to unlock but that would take more time before Street Fighter 6 releases all of the known Street Fighter characters.

That’s all you need to know about the current character roster of Street Fighter 6. In the meantime, here’s everything we know so far about Street Fighter 6’s release.

