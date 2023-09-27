Three FGC icons will be putting their names on the line at the LA Comic Con this coming December, as Justin Wong, Punk, and Jebaited announce their participation in a fan tournament.

In what is to be the biggest LA Comic Con in history, the event just grows bigger by adding three heavyweights to their program. In partnership with League Spot, fans will get a chance to play against Justin Wong, Punk, and Jebaited in an esports-style tournament involving the games Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter 6, allowing players to see how their skills match up against these three FGC legends. The finals will be held on LA Comic Con's gaming stage at the West Hall, which will also serve as the main esports hub for the event, hosting a variety of content from esports tournaments, panel presentations, live demos, and more.

“We always solicit fan feedback on the show and our gaming stage was a major highlight at last year’s show,” says CEI CEO/GM Chris DeMoulin. “Now, we’re adding a new interactive dynamic to our show’s gaming element by bringing in the likes of these FGC masters to play against the fans and we couldn’t be more excited to have the fans duel against these top-level players. Our League of Legends eSports tournament drew big crowds last year, but this year we wanted to take it up a notch by giving attendees a chance to showcase their skills on the big stage against the best in the world. This show will further solidify LA Comic Con as one of the biggest gaming events of the year by giving gaming fans an experience that brings them off the sidelines and into the spotlight for a shared celebration of the games we love.”

CEI, or Comikaze Entertainment, Inc., is the parent company of the LA Comic Con.

Included in the activities in the West Hall of the upcoming con is an additional 100,000 square feet of space allocated for gaming exhibitors to allow indie game developers to preview their future releases, giving them an opportunity to connect with fans and promote their games, powered by The MIX. Other activities and booths at the West Hall include the gaming stage, live-streaming via the stream studio, and a free-play area.

Last year's LA Comic Con attracted over 126,000 attendees for over 200 hosted exhibitors and is widely considered to be one of the most successful cons in the country in 2022. This year's expanded hall space and more ambitious aspirations will likely have this year's event, which will be held from December 1-3, to eclipse last year's. Con-goers can purchase tickets at the LA Comic Con website.

