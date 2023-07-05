Capcom recently announced the “Rashid Arrives!” battle pass in Street Fighter 6. The pass contains Avatar Gear, Emotes, and more.

Air currents are quickly rising! Prepare for the imminent arrival of the Turbulent Wind with the “Rashid Arrives!” Fighting Pass from July 4-23 for 250 Fighter Coins. The storm is about to land in #StreetFighter6. pic.twitter.com/fIlSTTOB2k — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) July 4, 2023

The announcement comes courtesy of the Street Fighter Twitter account. In their post, they announced that the “Rashid Arrives!” battle pass will be coming to the game on July 4, 2023, and will last until July 23, 2023. The Premium Battle Pass is available for 250 Fighter Coins. Players will have to buy the 610 Fighter Coins package ($11.99) to avail of the Premium Battle Pass.

The tweet also had two pictures with it. The first shows our first glimpse of Rashid, a Middle Eastern fighter who first appeared in Street Fighter V as its main protagonist. He is, however, NOT included in the Battle Pass. The pass serves purely to hype Rashid up when he does arrive as the game's first DLC character.

The second picture details the contents of the Battle Pass. Here are some of the notable awards:

New Avatar Gear New top New pants New shoes New headpiece New back accessory

New Photo Border Gives photos a Recording Camera look

Device Wallpaper A beach picture with the words “Rashid Arrives” on the sand

New Titles

New Music Rashid's Theme Laura's Theme Necalli's Theme

New Emote Handstand

Classic Game Hyper Dyne Side Arms



Players do not have to buy the Battle Pass to get rewards, as there is a free track available. However, a majority of the rewards are only available if you buy the Premium track.

That's all the information we have about the “Rashid Arrives!” Battle Pass in Street Fighter 6. The game is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.