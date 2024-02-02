Tyrese Haliburton gets flamed for video game character like pre-game fit

NBA player Tyrese Haliburton found himself at the center of online mockery once again, this time for his pre-game outfit, which featured a bulky knee-length silver coat with shoulder pads, Hotnewhiphop reports. Fans quickly took to social media to compare Haliburton's look to M. Bison, the iconic villain from the Street Fighter video game series. Memes and edited photos of Haliburton dressed as M. Bison, complete with the character's signature red outfit and hat, circulated online.

Why he dressed like M. Bison pic.twitter.com/WTUkn73Ops — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) February 1, 2024

This incident marks another instance of Tyrese Haliburton's fashion choices going viral for the wrong reasons. In January, he became the subject of online banter when fans noted his resemblance to Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) during a Pacers game. Memes humorously portrayed Haliburton as Bey listening to Drake's “Passionfruit” in Target.

Critics on social media didn't hold back, comparing Haliburton's recent outfit to various characters and even making references to Adolf Hitler's attire. Some users expressed disbelief at Haliburton's fashion choices, comparing them unfavorably to other NBA players like Kyle Kuzma.

Despite the fashion mishaps, Haliburton received positive news this week as he was named an All-Star starter. This marks his second All-Star nod in his young career, having previously earned the honor in 2023. Haliburton will join other star players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Damian Lillard, and Jayson Tatum in the All-Star Game, scheduled for February 18 in Indianapolis, Haliburton's home court.

While Haliburton's fashion choices may draw online ridicule, his on-court performance continues to earn recognition and accolades within the NBA.