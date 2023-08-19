While most people saw the WNBA championship race coming down to the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty, and for good reason, the Connecticut Sun were looking to put a wrench in those plans. Led by the star duo of triple-double machine Alyssa Thomas and veteran leader DeWanna Bonner, the team looked like they could be a dark-horse contender for the 2023 title. But they've hit a rough stretch recently having dropped three straight games, one to the Phoenix Mercury and two to the Dallas Wings. The Sun have had some recent roster absences and so to address that, they signed former first round pick Kristine Anigwe to a 7-day hardship contract the team announced.

https://x.com/ctsunpr/status/1692650171002245425?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

This is Kristine Anigwe's second go-round on the Sun roster this season who had previously signed her to a 7-day contract back on July 17. Anigwe was originally drafted by the Sun with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft. She began this season with the Chicago Sky in training camp and suited up in ten games before they released her.

Anigwe has played in 13 games this season between the Sky and the Sun. She averaged 1.9 points per game and 1.7 rebounds with splits of 41.7 percent shooting from the field and 62.5 percent shooting from the three-point line.

Since the Sun drafted Anigwe back in 2019, she's bounced around the WNBA a bit. In addition to the Sun and the Sky, she's had stints with the Los Angeles Sparks, Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury over the past four years.