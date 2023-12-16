Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns were blown out by the New York Knicks, 139-122, at Footprint Center in front of legend Shawn Marion, who had his No. 31 retired postgame.

Booker finished with 28 points — he shot 5-of-15 in the second half and 11-of-26 overall — and nine assists. He spoke with reporters in the Suns' locker room before he went to watch Marion have his banner raised in the Suns' Ring of Honor.

Booker, who is the Suns' leader in assists but not a true point guard, spoke about Marion.

“That's Matrix (Marion's nickname), man,” Booker said.

Booker said Marion is a player he would have loved to play with.

“He did a lot of things that didn't show up on the stat sheet,” Booker said. “Unorthodox shot, went in. He's a special player. He deserves everything he [got Friday].”

Booker also responded to Marion's praise for the 27-year-old's pregame shoes, which were a pair of player exclusives for Marion on the Air Jordan 5.

“It's super important,” Booker said. “The history of this game, the history of this organization has always been something that I definitely paid attention to and made sure I gave my respects. Everybody that's a fan of me now, the young kids, they started, their parents, watching these guys. Life just goes full circle, and those guys deserve the credit for changing this game and he was a big part of changing this organization.”

Marion, who was in attendance at the game with Suns legends Steve Nash, Leandro Barbosa, Dan Majerle, Tom Chambers and others, was emotional in his postgame Ring of Honor ceremony, which can be viewed on Trevor Booth's X/Twitter account.

Marion's No. 31 is raised in the Footprint Center and will never be worn by a Suns player again. Booker, who is arguably the best Sun ever and certainly one of the most significant players in their history, will have his number retired when his playing days are over.

 