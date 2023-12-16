Suns legend Shawn Marion praised guard Devin Booker for wearing his shoes and paying homage to the team's all-time greats.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has paid respect to Suns legends.

Friday night was no different.

Booker, who will have his No. 1 inducted into the team's Ring of Honor, wore a pair of Air Jordan 5s pregame that were a player exclusive for Suns legend Shawn Marion, who is having his No. 31 retired following the game.

Devin Booker breaks out the insanely rare Shawn Marion Jordan 5 PEs from 2006 for The Matrix’s jersey retirement night 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NZitRaNYLl — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) December 16, 2023

Marion spoke with the media for about 20 minutes prior to the contest and praised Booker, who could be the best Sun ever, for his tribute.

“Man, Book is something special,” Marion said. “I am going to tell you, he is one of a few guys who definitely pay homage and respect to the guys who paved the way before him.”

Marion is a board member of the NBA Retired Players' Association and said Booker's approach is similar to his own.

“I got a lot of the guys in the Ring of Honor who are coming tonight to celebrate me and some of my teammates as well,” Marion said. “But I do not think they get their flowers enough. We only truly appreciate the guys and where the game is right now. Some of these guys that I am around have been making $50,000 a year sometimes or less than that. Now these guys are making $50 million dollars a year. It is a big up-scale for those guys who are making those 50 and 25 thousand a year. The one that paved the way for us to do what we are doing right now and what I was able to do.”

Marion was a member of the Suns for 8 1/2 years. He ranks fifth in Phoenix's history in points (12,134), second in both rebounds (6,616) and steals (1,245) and third in blocks.

Legends Amar'e Stoudemire, Leandro Barbosa, Penny Hardaway, Jason Kidd and Marion's former Suns coach, Mike D'Antonio, congratulated Marion on his Ring of Honor ceremony in a video tribute displayed at Footprint Center at halftime. Booker and Phoenix teammates Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Eric Gordon also congratulated Marion.

Phoenix on Wednesday had a video tribute for Brooklyn Nets forwards Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, who were traded in February for Durant. The two players were key members of the Suns' run to the 2021 NBA Finals and a franchise-best 64-win season in 2021-22.

The Suns on the floor suffered a scare when Beal went down with a right ankle injury in the first quarter. Beal, who has missed 20 games due to a back injury, will not return to the game, per the Suns.