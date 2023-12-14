Frank Vogel looked at the bright side following his Big 3's unsuccessful debut against the Nets on Wednesday.

Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel issued a challenge to his team following their Big 3's unsuccessful debut against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.The Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal finally took the court for the Suns in their 24th game of the season.

Unfortunately, Brooklyn played spoilers in Phoenix's 116-112 loss at Footprint Center.

For his part, Frank Vogel told reporters after the game his Big 3 are still trying to mesh and play as a cohesive unit, per AZ Central's Duane Rankin.

"A lot of figuring it out." Frank Vogel on Phoenix Suns first game in the regular season with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal starting together. #Suns pic.twitter.com/4m9VeqYAck — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 14, 2023

“We're going to stay positive. First game of those three guys out there together. A lot of figuring it out,” Frank Vogel quipped.

The Suns' Big 3 fell short against the Nets

Phoenix clawed back from a 15-point deficit in the first half. The Suns even had an 88-86 lead after the first 36 minutes of play. It became a seesaw affair from that point onward.

The Suns trailed 114-112 with just 28 seconds left in the game. They almost stole the Nets' inbounds pass but couldn't regain possession. Brooklyn's Cam Thomas made two free throws in the waning moments to thwart Phoenix's second-half surge.

The game was just Bradley Beal's fifth of the season. He sat out 19 games in his first year with Phoenix due to a nagging sore back. He scored 14 points against the Nets on Wednesday.

The two other members of the Suns' Big 3, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, combined for 61 points. Booker racked up 34 points and 12 dimes while Durant finished with 27 points.

Brooklyn's Mikal Bridges spent his first five NBA seasons in Phoenix. He weighed in on his matchup with Devin Booker prior to tipoff. Bridges finished with 21 points for the Nets.

Frank Vogel and his Big 3 look to regroup against the New York Knicks at home on Friday.