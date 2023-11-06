Suns guards Bradley Beal (back) and Devin Booker (right calf strain) are expected to return soon for the team.

The Phoenix Suns have an expectation to have their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal playing with each other “over the next seven to 10 days,” according to Shams Charania.

“There is optimism [Beal] makes his debut Wednesday in Chicago (against the Bulls) or Friday against the (Los Angeles) Lakers,” Charania said. “For Devin Booker, he's expected to miss Wednesday's game against the Bulls but anywhere from Friday against the Lakers, they play the (Oklahoma City) Thunder as well. And also the Timberwolves between this Friday and next Wednesday.

“…Look for the next seven to 10 days to finally be the point where these three guys finally get back on the court.”

The Suns are 3-4 this season. Durant has played all seven games but Beal is yet to play due to back spasms and Booker is now out with a right calf strain following a left foot soreness prognosis and a left ankle sprain.

Durant has appeared to be an MVP candidate. He in seven games ranks No. 5 in the NBA in scoring at 29.9 points and is also averaging 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Booker, who is 27 years old and is expected to be a big part of the Suns' offense, in two games has averaged 31.5 points on 57.5 percent shooting (53.3 percent from 3-point range), 10.5 assists and 7.5 rebounds. Booker played this past Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs and had 31 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds. He had 32 points, eight assists and six rebounds in the Suns' season-opening win over the Golden State Warriors.

Beal, who has been out for all seven regular-season games, is seemingly close to returning. Beal played in two of the Suns' five preseason games and had 11 points while averaging 16.0 minutes in those games.