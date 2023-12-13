Will Mikal Bridges keep his former teammate Devin Booker in check tonight?

Brooklyn Nets guard Mikal Bridges looks forward to his matchup against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker tonight.

Mikal Bridges and Devin Booker were teammates with the Suns from 2018 to 2023. Suffice to say both men know each other's moves very well.

For his part, Bridges remained unfazed when reporters asked him about his upcoming matchup with Booker on Wednesday,per Nets beat reporter Erik Slater.

"I already know [Devin Booker's] mindset, I already know what he's gonna be on. He knows me too, so it's gonna be good." Mikal Bridges on guarding Devin Booker tonight

Mikal Bridges spent his first five NBA seasons in Phoenix. He increased his scoring average every year during his time with the Suns.

Bridges averaged 8.3 points per game as a rookie in the 2018-19 NBA season. He scored an average of 17.2 points per game for then-Suns head coach Monty Williams five seasons later.

Mikal Bridges was part of the shocking Kevin Durant trade on February 9, 2023. The change of scenery did Bridges a world of good.

With Kevin Durant's departure to Phoenix, Bridges has taken his game to an unprecedented level. The sixth-year guard has been averaging a career-high 23.1 points per game through Wednesday. He's the Nets' second-leading scorer behind Cam Thomas (23.4 points per game). Bridges has been playing so well he's on track for his first NBA All-Star selection.

Bridges and the Nets have their work cut out for them tonight. The Suns will finally unveil their explosive trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal. Durant and Beal dealt with injuries prior to Wednesday's game against Brooklyn. NBA fans will finally see Booker, Durant, and Beal play together.

The Nets (12-10) and Suns (13-10) have near-identical win-loss records entering tonight's game. The Mikal Bridges vs. Devin Booker matchup is one of the intriguing subplots that will leave fans hanging on to the edge of their seats. Get your popcorn ready for this highly-anticipated shootout.