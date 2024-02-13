The Suns may not have guard Damion Lee, who suffered a meniscus injury in camp, until the end of the regular season.

The Phoenix Suns are one of the best teams in the NBA at shooting from 3-point range. But they are missing the third-best player in terms of percentage from deep in the 2022-23 season, Damion Lee.

Lee, who last year ranked third in the NBA with a 44.5 percent mark from three, is yet to play with the Suns after he resigned with the team in free agency prior to the 2023-24 campaign. Lee has been ruled out since camp with a right meniscus injury.

Monday, Suns coach Frank Vogel updated Lee.

"On track." Frank Vogel said the Suns are still hoping to get Damion Lee back near the end of the regular season. Vogel added he has not been able to get in any on-court work yet

“On track,” Vogel said.

Lee has yet to do on-court work. He suffered the injury the week before media day in October, per the Suns. He has been observed with a brace around his right knee and walking at the Suns' Verizon 5G Performance Center.

“Hopefully, at some point towards the end of the regular season, we can start talking about with him, here he's at,” Vogel said. “So he can get back on the floor.”

The Suns at the trade deadline added a player who will take away Lee's time, if he is integrated into the rotation before the playoffs. Royce O'Neale, who is a former teammate of Kevin Durant, finished with three points, four rebounds, a block and a steal in the Suns' 113-112 loss to the Golden State Warriors Saturday.

O'Neale is said to be a player who talked to his teammates about communication, even though he had not practiced with the group before his first game.

“He's a pro,” said Suns guard Bradley Beal, who missed a steal that would have gifted the Suns a win instead of the go-ahead three from the Warriors' Steph Curry.

“He came in Golden State game and challenged us to communicate a little better…”