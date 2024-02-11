Suns guard Bradley Beal missed a steal that allowed Warriors' Stephen Curry to hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to seal a the win.

The Phoenix Suns lost a classic of a game to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, 113-112. Phoenix held a 2-point lead but then surrendered the game-winning 3-pointer to Curry.

Suns guard Bradley Beal, who is playing with a mask, attempted to steal the ball from Curry but over-extended. Curry pivoted and hit the game-winning 3-pointer with Beal behind him.

"I just gambled bad. It's just plain and simple. I was thinking I was supposed to switch with a guy and we didn't switch." Bradley Beal on Steph Curry game winning 3. "If I didn't have this damn mask on, I would've gotten that. No excuse, but my peripheral suck in masks." #Suns https://t.co/m6LAXSkmvW pic.twitter.com/X4C4NJDSRj — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 11, 2024

“If I didn't have this d–n mask on, I would've gotten that,” said Beal, who had 15 points but missed an open three that would have given the Suns a five-point lead just before Curry's triple to put Golden State in front for good.

Phoenix had 30 points in the fourth quarter, a positive sign since it is the worst fourth-quarter team by many calculations this year. Unfortunately for the Suns, Beal, Durant — who had 24 points on 10-of-25 shooting — and guard Grayson Allen combined to shoot 21-of-52 (40.3 percent).

Beal's 15-point game snapped a streak of three consecutive 25-plus point games for him.

Phoenix is now sixth in the West. It is 31-22 and on Saturday incorporated former Brooklyn Nets forward and Durant teammate Royce O'Neale, who it acquired at the end of the trade deadline for three second-round picks, Keita Bates-Diop and Jordan Goodwin, both of whom did not meet expected roles.

O'Neale is someone who could become the Suns' fifth starter, not only because of his defense and height — he is taller than Allen at 6-foot-6 — but because he has started 29 playoff games through his NBA career.

O'Neale hit a 3-pointer and also had four rebounds, a steal and a block in the Suns' defeat.

Saturday's game was one of the best of the season. Unfortunately, center Jusuf Nurkic and forward Draymond Green, who had a Flagrant 2 moment in the Suns' 119-116 win over Golden State Dec. 13, stirred the pot in their rivalry with one another.

“He doesn't deserve a chance,” Nurkic said of Green, who was suspended 12 games after the incident with Nurkic. “Antics. Try to hit people and stuff he should not do.”

