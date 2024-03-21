Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel said Isaiah Thomas, who signed a 10-day deal Wednesday with the Suns, will not be a part of the team's rotation. Thomas had a four-game stint with the NBA G-League's affiliate for the Utah Jazz, the Salt Lake City Stars, in which he averaged 32.5 points and 6.3 makes from three.
Thomas is 35 years old and said Wednesday after shootaround he is better at this age than 2014, when he played with the Suns.
Unfortunately for him, he may not be able to see the floor in Phoenix as it makes a chase to stay out of the last four seeds of the NBA playoffs, No. 7-10, and avoid the NBA play-in rounds.
“When we're at full strength, he won't be in the rotation,” said Vogel. “If we stay at full strength, he may not come on the floor for us in his 10 days.
“He's someone that we trust, that we value his game.”
Thomas had his best NBA years in 2016 and 2017, when he earned each of his All-Star selections with the Boston Celtics. Thomas was an All-NBA second-team pick in 2017.
Thomas was ruled out of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017 with a hip injury. The injury proved to be detrimental to Thomas' career, as he had surgery for what was diagnosed as a right femoral-acetabular impingement with labral tear. He told reporters he was basically walking on one leg before a second surgery in 2020, which he said Wednesday eased pain.
“My body told me I had surgery in 2020, which changed my whole life,” Thomas said. “It changed the way I was living. Like, I wasSunsSn't in pain no more on a day-to-day basis.”
Thomas is someone who will back up guards Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. If Thomas is retained, he can sign one more 10-day contract before the Suns must decide if they will keep him through a playoff run.