Phoenix Suns will sign Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel announced Tuesday. Thomas is expected to add to the Suns' depth at point guard, where they have no player true to the spot.
Suns coach Frank Vogel and guard Bradley Beal each added their perspective about Thomas, who they came across previously in their respective NBA career. Vogel coached Thomas for four games in the 2021-22 season with the LA Lakers. Thomas was present for the Suns' practice Tuesday.
“We'll just get a chance to see where he's at with this phase of his career,” Vogel said. “Trying to still compete for an opportunity. So we'll be watching some of the pickup games, our “off-day bumps,” see how he fits around our group.”
Vogel said Thomas, who has shown great ability despite being undersized at 5-foot-8 as a two-time All-Star (2016, 2017) and all-NBA second-team pick (2017), is a “guy everyone loves.”
“He's a very well-liked, respected guy in this league, in this NBA player fraternity.
“I don't know how much he'll play for us. He's really here from a depth standpoint…”
Beal concurred with Vogel about the character of Thomas, who he played with in Washington with the Wizards in 2020-21. The Suns' starting point guard called his likely backup a “hooper.”
“There's nothing that can stop him or set him back from accomplishing his goals and dreams,” said Beal.
Vogel said he wanted to see from Thomas' recent G-League stint in which he averaged 32.5 points in a four-game span that he was healthy. Thomas may not play much for the Suns, but he will add depth if Phoenix suffers injuries to rotation players, Vogel says.
“I just know he can play,” Vogel said. “…Watching him play recent games in the G-League, it showed us he's functional and healthy.”