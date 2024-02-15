Frank Vogel did not hold back

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker was ejected from last night's 116-100 win over the Detroit Pistons after playing just five minutes, and Frank Vogel did not hold back when discussing the two technical foul calls that led to the ejection.

“They asked him to stop whatever his complaint was and he didn't stop, so they T'd him up and then he said something else to the other official and he ran 'em out. It's just freaking ridiculous, total BS,” Frank Vogel said, via Trevor Booth of ClutchPoints. “Takes a star player out of the game. I've seen worse than what he did on a nightly basis. Not like I've seen it before, I see it every night. So unprecedented. Those were good officials that were on the game tonight, but that was certainly uncalled for and BS.”

"They asked [Devin Booker] to stop whatever his complaint was and he didn't stop, so they T'd him up and then he said something else to the other official and he ran 'em out. It's just freaking ridiculous, total BS." Suns head coach Frank Vogel on Booker's first quarter ejection… pic.twitter.com/eFUcFywOQs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 15, 2024

Luckily for the Suns, they were able to get the win over the Pistons in the last game before the All-Star break. Devin Booker scored seven points in the five minutes he played, while Kevin Durant led the way, scoring 25 on 8-for-13 shooting with six rebounds and six assists.

The win brought the Suns to 33-22 overall, they currently sit in the fifth spot in the Western Conference, tied with the New Orleans Pelicans, who hold the same record. Phoenix will try to maximize its playoff seed after the break.

The Suns will return to action on Feb. 22 on the road against the Dallas Mavericks, a team that they are closely fighting with for positioning in the Western Conference.