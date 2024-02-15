Suns star Kevin Durant expressed his thoughts on Devin Booker's ejection in a tension-filled night against the Pistons.

Wednesday night was certainly eventful for the Phoenix Suns. Isaiah Stewart's bizarre physical outburst towards Drew Eubanks (that had the Detroit Pistons big man arrested) set the tone for the game, with the referees trying their best to prevent the game from snowballing in an emotional sense. It's not a stretch to say, however, that the referees may have overcorrected, especially after they became too trigger-happy in ejecting Devin Booker from the game.

If Booker did anything to warrant an ejection, then the timing of his disqualification from the game would not have mattered. But the Suns star received two technical fouls in quick succession for saying something to the referees. It wasn't like he was overly emotional in his protests over a call. This was what surprised Kevin Durant the most.

“He was talking to me. And then I guess he said something that ticked the ref off. They was trying to just let us know that they [were] gonna control the game and I can see it from their perspective, but I just think that was too quick of a tech, both of them,” Durant said in his presser following their 116-100 victory over the Pistons on Wednesday night, via Trevor Booth, Suns beat reporter for ClutchPoints.

Indeed, Devin Booker did not look like he was guilty of an infraction that warranted a trip to the showers after just five minutes and 24 seconds of game time. The Suns star looked like he was yelling at a fan when referee JT Orr ejected him from the game, so it's not too difficult to see why the Suns became irate in the aftermath.

Nevertheless, as Kevin Durant said, it's the referees' job to control the emotional temperature of the game in light of Isaiah Stewart's questionable actions that would surely land him in hot water with the NBA. There was always a possibility that Booker's chirping could have heightened the tension, which is the last thing everyone would want.

Still, it's on the referees to make sure that they toe the line perfectly between control and overstepping, as it sure looks like they did overstep their bounds in ejecting Devin Booker early on in the Suns' victory.