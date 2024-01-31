The latest update on the Suns wing.

The Phoenix Suns have been surging in the Western Conference standings as of late. They've overcome a slow start to the season that was riddled with injury issues and have been playing like the borderline contender many felt they would be. The Suns are currently on a long, seven game road trip, but they could be short-handed once again. Starting wing Grayson Allen has officially been listed as questionable on the Suns injury report ahead of their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday as per Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports.

Grayson Allen (right ankle sprain) and Bol Bol (right foot sprain) are questionable for tomorrow against the Nets. Bradley Beal (nasal fracture) is available, Damion Lee (right meniscus surgery) remains out — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) January 30, 2024

Grayson Allen first suffered the ankle injury during the Suns win against the Miami Heat on Monday. He landed on Josh Okogie's foot during the second quarter and was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game. He finished with three points, two rebounds and one assist. A final injury status likely won't come until Wednesday afternoon, but this could be a blow to the Suns.

Allen is in his first season with the team and has been one of the Suns most productive and consistent players. He was part of the three team trade involving the Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers that saw Damian Lillard join the Bucks.

This season, Allen has started in each of the 42 games he's played at exactly 33 minutes per game. He's been averaging a career-high 13.2 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists with splits of 51.5 percent shooting from the field, a league-leading 49.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 88.6 percent shooting from the free throw line.