The Phoenix Suns were hoping that a return to Footprint Center would help them change their fortunes in their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but unfortunately, they suffered a 126-109 loss to push them to the brink of being swept out of the postseason. Things are not looking good for the Suns to say the least, but Bradley Beal is not going to go down without a fight.
Beal was Phoenix's most consistent offensive player in Game 3 (28 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 10/19 FGM), but it wasn't enough to prevent Minnesota from taking a commanding 3-0 series lead. While the Suns are almost certainly doomed at this point, Beal isn't giving up just yet, and he made it clear that he has no plans of getting swept out of the playoffs by the Timberwolves.
“I’ve never been swept a day in my life. I’ll be damned if that happens.”
Suns guard Bradley Beal talks about their Game 4 matchup against the Timberwolves on Sunday 👀
Bradley Beal, Suns left searching for answers against Timberwolves
These words are great to hear from Beal, but actions speak louder than words, and through three games in this series, the Suns have had no answers for the Timberwolves. While playing on their home court with their season on the line in Game 4 should be enough to get them fired up, it's fair to wonder whether things will be truly different the next time these two teams take the floor.
Beal has never been swept in the playoffs, and he wants to keep it that way, but based on how well Minnesota is playing, that may be a tall task. They have successfully locked in on Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker, playing smothering defense for a full 48 minutes, limiting their production in a massive way. Phoenix simply doesn't have the depth necessary to win on nights where these guys are struggling from the floor, and that's been clear as day so far in this series.
On the other end of the floor, Minnesota's depth is carrying them to victories. Anthony Edwards is leading the way, but he's getting help from pretty much every other guy that is taking the floor alongside him. When you combine that with the struggles of Phoenix's big three, it's not exactly hard to see why this series has gone the way it's gone through three games.
It's not over until it's over, of course, and Beal certainly seems motivated to keep Phoenix's season alive, but no team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit in NBA history, and there's been very little to indicate that the Suns will become the first team to do so. Beal and company are going to have to make some massive adjustments before Game 4 tips off on Sunday at 9:30 PM EST, because if they don't, they will end up getting swept out of the playoffs far sooner than they would have liked.