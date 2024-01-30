Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker compared his team to previous groups in his nine-year tenure in Phoenix.

Devin Booker has been on Suns teams that have finished at the bottom of the Western Conference. He has also been on groups that advanced to the NBA Finals and then were favorites.

This Phoenix Suns group with coach Frank Vogel and stars Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant, who is averaging the sixth-most points, might be the best Booker has been a part of.

“Is this the best team?” Booker said. “For sure the most talented.

“It'd be easier to answer that question towards the end of the year.

Booker is the leading scorer for the Suns, who Monday night defeated the Miami Heat to snap a two-game losing streak. Booker had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and zero turnovers.

He also had a block and a steal.

Booker, Durant, Beal and the Suns are 27-20. They are sixth in the Western Conference, six games behind the first-seed Minnesota Timberwolves. The Suns are three games behind the LA Clippers for the No. 4 seed, which would give them homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs if they hold it.

Phoenix looked like the best offensive team in the NBA against the Heat, scoring 38 points in the third quarter and 100 total in the first three.

Unfortunately for the Suns, they have been the worst fourth-quarter team in the last 28 seasons, being outscored by 15.7 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com. As good as the Suns are on offense, their Big 3 is struggling in that quarter. Phoenix's 103.4 points scored per 100 possessions is last in the NBA.

The Suns have a lot of work to do, says Booker, who this past week was honored as the Western Conference Player of the Week. Booker had 62, 46, 44 and 16 points for the Suns.

“We have a lot to learn, a lot of chemistry to build,” he said. “This season has been a rollercoaster for us.

“Still getting better, still learning, there's still a lot of season left. So we have a lot of things to improve on.”