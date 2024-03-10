Let's-a-go! A new Super Mario Bros. movie is being developed by Illumination and Nintendo.
Variety reports that the new film will be produced by Chris Meledandri, the founder and CEO of Illumination, and Shigeru Miyamoto, Nintendo's representative director. This continuation will be directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic — who both oversaw The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Matthew Fogel, who wrote the original, will write this one, too.
Both companies teamed up to form 2023's film about the famous Italian plumbers that rescue a princess from Bowser. This new movie's focus isn't known yet, but it's not considered a sequel. It's expected to be released on April 3, 2026, in the U.S.
Illumination's animation hits
This could be another giant hit for Illumination. The first Super Mario Bros. brought in $1.3 billion and was the 2nd highest grossing movie of 2023. Other successes include Despicable Me, The Grinch, The Secret Life of Pets, and Sing. Currently, it has Despicalbe Me 4 being released July 3 to theaters.
Illumination put out a YouTube video of the announcement. It includes Miyamoto introducing himself and talking about the new film, claiming today is Mario Day. Then, Meledandri talks about how excited he is about the new film. He also states about how Illumination Paris is already setting up scenes and more to get ready for the new continuation. The founder also said animation starts soon.
In the clip's conclusion, Miyamoto adds that it will be expanding Mario's universe as well, but other details have not emerged yet.
A new Super Mario Bros. from Illumination and Nintendo is bound to be a hit. We just have to wait several years to see it.