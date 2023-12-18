When the Super Mario Bros. Movie gets a sequel, Jack Black wants it to be like Joker 2.

Jack Black has a Joker 2-like pitch for the inevitable sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Mario goes Joker?

Talking to Variety, Black had an idea for what a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie could look like. His title idea is Bowser's Revenge, and he wants a commitment to the music.

“I think it should be a full musical,” Black revealed, “like what Todd Phillips is supposedly doing with Joker 2.”

Clearly, Black wants to do more singing after his song from the Mario film, “Peaches,” went viral. Perhaps if he's given a chance to perform it at the Oscars, the studio will have no choice but to lean into it.

Up until Barbie came and made $1.4 billion at the box office, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was 2023's highest-grossing film. It made over $1.3 billion during its theatrical run.

Even if Barbie made more, the Super Mario Bros. Movie made more than the likes of Oppenheimer, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast X, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Despite a sequel not being announced yet, one has to imagine that a sequel will be green-lit at some point or another.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was an adaptation of the popular video game series. Chris Pratt and Charlie Day voice Mario and Luigi, respectively, with Anya Taylor-Joy voicing Princess Peach. Black voices Bowser in the film, the antagonist.

Jack Black is known for his roles in films High Fidelity, School of Rock, King Kong, Nacho Libre, and Tropic Thunder. More recently, he starred in the Jumanji films as well as Goosebumps.

Coming up, Black will return to another animated franchise, the Kung Fu Panda series. The upcoming fourth film also stars Awkwafina, Viola Davis, Dustin Hoffman, and Ke Huy Quan.