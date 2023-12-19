Jack Black says he hasn't heard or been told anything about the development of a possible sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie sits as one of the biggest films of 2023 between its massive $1.36 billion worldwide box office haul and various award nominations including Best Animated Feature at the 81st Golden Globes. Despite this, Jack Black's latest update may come as a bit of a disappointment for fans waiting patiently for news on when a sequel could be on the way.

Black spoke about his experience voicing Bowser in the film with Variety when he said he, like many viewers, is “waiting patiently” for news about a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie from Universal Pictures.

“It has been radio silence,” Black told the outlet. “The only chatter has been coming from me, and I don’t even know if I’m allowed to chatter. I’ve been chomping at the bit to get back to business.”

Star Chris Pratt hinted development had begun on the sequel following its release, but it was put on hold as a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Black hasn't been shy about sharing his own hopes for what a potential sequel looks like, previously saying he hopes it ends up being a musical subtitled Bowser's Revenge. He compared it to how director Todd Phillips decided to go the route of making the sequel to 2019's Joker, Joker 2: Folie a Deux, a musical featuring Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Given the popularity of the song Peaches from The Super Mario Bros. Movie and his own career in music, it is understandable why Black would want the sequel to be a musical.

Black hasn't been the only one expressing hopes for a sequel as Nintendo has spoken about one, and plenty more, following the film's massive success. The gaming giant said it would begin developing more films based on its marquee titles, including a Legend of Zelda live-action film that was announced as being in development in November 2023.