Illumination's forthcoming Despicable Me 4 could feature Mega Minions, per new toys.
Collider exclusively revealed some of Moose's line of toys for the forthcoming animated sequel. Of course, they primarily revolve around the Minions featured in the film and their Fart Blasters. The toys range from figurines to actual blasters. Mini-figures were also unveiled and a stretchy Mega Minion edition of Dave.
A big revelation from the images shared is that the Minions will seemingly be undergoing experiments. Some of the toys include a tank that will “transform” them into “Mega” Minions.
The Mega Minions still look similar to the adorable characters fans love. However, their heads and bodies are mutated. Collider's report states that the Minions “with different shapes and sizes that might indicate that they'll undergo some sort of experiment in the new movie. Or maybe, knowing how they operate, it's also possible that they end up doing something to themselves.”
What is Despicable Me 4?
Illumination and Universal's synopsis for Despicable Me 4 says the film “begins a new chapter as Gru (Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Kristen Wiig) and their girls —Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad.”
As for the film's antagonist is revealed. Gru will face off with Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and his girlfriend, Valentina (Sofia Vergara). They force Gru and his family “to go on the run.”
Steve Carrell, Dana Gaier, Miranda Cosgrove, Madison Polan, and Kristen Wiig all return for the film. New characters outside of Ferrell and Vergara's include ones voiced by Stephen Colbert, Joey King, and Chloe Fineman.
The Despicable Me franchise
The Despicable Me franchise commenced in 2010 with the inaugural film. Since then, it has since become one of the biggest franchises. Steve Carrell leads the series as Gru, an evil mastermind, and his Minions. However, as the films progress, he grows closer to his girls, Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Elsie Fisher).
The first film was a huge hit, grossing nearly $550 million worldwide at the box office. Directors Chris Renaud and Pierre Coffin returned for a sequel almost three years later.
However, things kept getting better from there, as the sequel made nearly $1 billion at the box office, grossing $970 million. A third film was released in 2017 and crossed the $1 billion mark.
Additionally, two spin-offs were released. Minions was released on July 10, 2015, and it grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide at the box office. A sequel, The Rise of Gru, was released in 2022 and made $940 million.
While it wasn't the highest-grossing film worldwide in the franchise, it did gross a franchise-best $370 million domestically, narrowly beating out Despicable Me 2's domestic haul of $368 million.
Despicable Me 4 will be released on July 3.