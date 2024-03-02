The Tennessee Volunteers take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Tennessee Alabama prediction and pick. Find how to watch Tennessee Alabama.
The Alabama Crimson Tide were not even picked in the top four of the SEC basketball standings before the season began. Tennessee was, but Alabama was not. Texas A&M, Kentucky and Arkansas were all picked ahead of Bama. A&M and Arkansas have been two of the biggest disappointments in national college basketball this season, let alone the SEC. Kentucky has been good but not fantastic. Alabama and head coach Nate Oats saw how much they were being discounted. They took notes. They were quietly motivated to prove the critics wrong. Many people felt that Alabama really missed its chance to make the Final Four last season, with top-five lottery pick Brandon Miller on the team. Alabama got a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever, but squandered the opportunity by losing to San Diego State in the Sweet 16. It was natural to think that Alabama wouldn't merely decline from 2023, but that the decline would be steep and significant. No, Alabama will not be a No. 1 seed this year in March Madness. This team is not as good as the 2023 squad. However, the fall-off has not been severe. It has been slight. Alabama has a chance to win the SEC championship and go back-to-back, and this game against rival Tennessee puts the conference title squarely on the line. Both teams are 12-3 in the conference, one game ahead of third-place (11-4) South Carolina. The winner of this game has the inside track to a championship and will boost its NCAA Tournament seed as well. How's that for a March game?
Tennessee handled Bama in Knoxville earlier this season. Now the Vols go for the sweep, but they'll have to win in Tuscaloosa to do it. The stage is set for a late-regular-season game with very high stakes.
Tennessee-Alabama
Tennessee vs Alabama
Why Tennessee Could Cover the Spread
The Vols responded really well to a tough and robust challenge from Auburn. Being able to take Auburn's best punch and offer a big-time answer should have Tennessee very motivated and confident for this showdown in Tuscaloosa. Tennessee beat Bama 91-71 earlier this season, so it's not as though the Vols don't know how to attack the Tide. This is a veteran Tennessee team which has been through all sorts of battles. This is a team which won't get rattled by the road environment it will face on Saturday night.
Why Alabama Could Cover the Spread
The Crimson Tide, so close to an SEC championship, have overachieved this season. They have been tough to beat at home in Coleman Coliseum. Alabama has revenge on its mind from the 20-point loss to Tennessee earlier in the season. Tennessee might be a little drained by the Auburn game it just played. This game sets up well for Alabama.
Final Tennessee-Alabama Prediction & Pick
The Auburn game might have taken a little bit of starch out of Tennessee. Alabama probably has a fresher fuel tank for 40 minutes. Take Bama.
