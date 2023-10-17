NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens was purposefully hit by a car. The incident occurred Monday night after Owens got in an argument with someone during a pickup basketball game. The man arguing with Owens intentionally drove his car into Owens' knees, per TMZ Sports.

Owens did not need medical assistance after the incident. Law enforcement is investigating into the matter, but have not made any arrests. Owens has also been in incidents involving an argument with a woman in his neighborhood for driving, and an altercation with a man at CVS.

The 5x First Team All-Pro receiver last played in the NFL in 2010. He had a 15-year career playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. As one of the premier receivers of the late 1990s and 2000s, Owens was named to the NFL 2000s All-Decade team.

Terrell Owens is still one of the all-time leaders in many several receiving categories thanks to the longevity he had in his career. He is third all time in career receiving yards with 15,934, only behind Jerry Rice and Larry Fitzgerald. He is also third all time in receiving touchdowns with 153 career scores, behind Rice and Randy Moss.

Since retiring, Owens has played for a couple of indoor football teams and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. His induction was notable because he was not selected until his third year of eligibility despite being one of the top receivers of all time.