Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Amari Cooper accomplished a historic feat Sunday vs. the Houston Texans.

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Houston Texans 36-22 on Sunday. Cleveland's offense performed especially well in the game, with Joe Flacco and Amari Cooper leading the offense. Cooper finished with 11 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns, ultimately joining legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens in NFL history.

Cooper and Owens are the only two players in the history of the league to record a 200-plus yard game with three different teams, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. The Browns' star previously accomplished the feat with the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

Cooper's performance was pivotal in helping the Browns emerge victorious over the Texans. Flacco reacted to Cooper's impressive game.

“He's told me that. … ‘I'm 225, cuz, throw me the ball,'” Flacco said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN. “I'm gonna get more and more used to just letting it go to him.”

Amari Cooper, Browns in good position as playoffs near

The Browns now hold a 10-5 record in 2023. Cleveland trails the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, but they would still be in the playoffs if the season ended today via a wild card spot.

Cooper, 29, has impressed throughout the season for the Browns. The star receiver has reeled in 72 catches for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. Despite the Browns' uncertainty at quarterback this year, given Deshaun Watson's injury, Cooper has still managed to find success.

Joe Flacco isn't the same fringe star QB that he once was. Nevertheless, he is clearly willing to lean on Cooper in order to help Cleveland win games.

Amari Cooper and the Browns will attempt to remain in the win column Thursday against the New York Jets.