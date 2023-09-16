Stephen A. Smith just won't stop trashing his former First Take co-host. Max Kellerman, of course, has the capacity to defend himself from Smith's oddly persistent and public criticism. Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Terrell Owens decided to take that onus upon himself, though, engaging Smith in a lengthy, heated back-and-forth on Twitter.

It's safe to say even the most avid sports-talk fans have heard more than enough from Smith about why he decided to part ways with Kellerman as his co-host. Even more obvious is that no one needs to be subject to more social-media jabbing from Smith and Owens, as crystallized by Kyrie Irving's response to their seemingly never-ending war of words.

Like the Dallas Mavericks star suggests, Smith and Owens surely have better ways to spend their Saturday than publicly feuding on Twitter, right?

“@stephenasmithcan y’all Call each other like Grown Mature Men and Clear the air without all of the extra social media back and forth? Get what you need off your chest and move on. #Therearemoreimportantthingstodo Chief Hélà 🤞🏾♾🪶”

First Take has made its own inside-baseball type headlines recently as the show adjusts to former UNDISPUTED star Shannon Sharpe stepping in as Smith's new co-host.

The Denver Broncos legend has mistakenly referred to Smith as Skip Bayless, his former FOX Sports sparring partner of nearly eight years, on multiple occasions since officially joining First Take in early September. Sharpe's ongoing acclimation has resulted in Smith opening about Kellerman's 2021 departure from the show, the veteran talking head repeatedly insisting his former co-host lacked credibility with First Take viewers because he's not a former journalist or professional athlete.

“I had mad respect for him from the standpoint of white dude, highly intelligent, Ivy League, educated from Columbia. Smart as a whip. Can talk his *** off. Can talk about anything,” Smith said of Kellerman on The Joe Budden Podcast. “I get all that. But you weren’t an athlete, and you weren’t a journalist. And the absence of the two components left people wondering ‘Why should we listen to you?'”