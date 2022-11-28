Published November 28, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Terrell Owens may be close to 50, but he’s still very much in shape, so picking a random fight with him doesn’t seem to be the best idea. At least one heckler found out about that the hard way when he got decked by the former NFL star wide receiver outside of a CVS Sunday, according to TMZ Sports.

“Terrell Owens knocked out a man outside a CVS in Los Angeles after the guy allegedly harassed people in the store … and TMZ Sports has obtained video of the fight captured by a witness. The incident went down Saturday night around 11:30 PM at the pharmacy in Inglewood, CA.”

Owens told TMZ that he was just trying to pick up some items at the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan had a friendly chat with him. Another man, however, allegedly started to ruin everybody’s night by talking junk to the Niners fan Owens was having a conversation with and trying to start a fight with them.

Terrell Owens was trying to pacify the situation but he ended up punching the heckler after the latter tried to hit Owens. In the video, Owens could be seen landing a few punches, one of which sent the heckler to the ground.

The ever-controversial Owens last played in the NFL in 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals, but he is most remembered for his days with the 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Dallas Cowboys. He also had a one-season stint with the Buffalo Bills.

In 15 seasons in the NFL, Terrell Owns accumulated 15,934 receiving yards and 153 receiving touchdowns.