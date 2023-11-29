Former Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt calls Andre Johnson 'deserving' of the Hall of Fame after semifinalist announcements

Earlier this week, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 25 modern semifinalists for the Class of 2024. Among those semifinalists was former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson, who is now a semifinalist for the third time.

After the announcement, Johnson got a huge endorsement from former teammate — and the only other Texan player in the franchise's Ring of Honor — J.J. Watt, who believes he isn't the only Texan from their playing days bound for Canton.

“Andre Johnson should be in the Hall of Fame,” Watt said on the Pat McAfee Show.” I will say that until he gets in there. He deserves to be there, he's an incredible player. What he did for this franchise, especially through very difficult years in the beginning. He was not in an ideal situation by any stretch of the imagination and all he did was go out there was put up numbers and put up success every single year. Andre Johnson definitely deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.”

Andre Johnson was one of the NFL's premiere receivers during a career that spanned from 2003-2016. Drafted third overall in just the Texans' second season, Johnson went on to become the franchise's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. He currently ranks 11th all-time in the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards after spending a season each with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans following his 11 years in Houston. He led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards twice in his career, as well as earned a first-team All-Pro selection twice.

He certainly has the merits and a worthy Hall of Fame case. However, Johnson fell under the radar for much of his career since he was quieter than many other receivers during his time. With several other receivers like Steve Smith Sr., Reggie Wayne and Hines Ward also semifinalists for the Hall, it may be a matter of competition that keeps Johnson waiting or out.