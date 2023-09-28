The Houston Texans are inducting JJ Watt into their Ring of Honor this Sunday. The ceremony will take place at halftime of the Texans-Steelers game, which will allow JJ's brother, TJ Watt, to be in attendance.

Prior to the ceremony on Sunday, Watt took out a page in the Houston Chronicle to send a special message thanking Houston fans. He later posted the lengthy and heartfelt message to his social media pages.

Toward the end of the note, Watt said, “This city [Houston] welcomed me as one of their own. You welcomed me as one of your own. We’ve been through a lot of together. Some incredible highs and some horrific lows. But we always did it together … Today, every single time I step off a plane in Houston, I feel one thing … Houston if Family. Forever. I love you H-Town. And I can’t wait to see you on Sunday.”

JJ Watt will become the third person inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor after Robert C. McNair and former wide receiver Andre Johnson. Watt is undoubtedly the best player in the Texans' short history. In his storied career, which will eventually land him in Canton, Watt was a 3x Defensive Player of the Year, 2x NFL sacks leader, the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year and a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team among many other accolades.

Aside from all his accomplishments on the field during his Texans career from 2011-2020, Watt made an incredible impact on the Houston and surrounding community. He paid for multiple funerals of shooting victims, hosted countless fundraising events, and most notably raised $37 million to help the city of Houston recover after Hurricane Harvey.