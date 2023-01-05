By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees were revealed on Wednesday, and among the latest group of players hoping to get immortalized in Canton is former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson. After seeing his name on the list of nominees, Johnson made a case for his place in the Hall of Fame, and it’s hard to argue with some of his justifications. Via Aaron Wilson, Johnson argued that his lack of superstar teammates should be a factor in him making the Hall of Fame.

“I never played with a Hall of Fame quarterback. I never played with any other Hall of Fame players. I don’t know anyone that put up the numbers I put up without playing with a Hall of Fame player,” Johnson said on Thursday.

Johnson makes a good point. He was one of the faces of the upstart Houston Texans when they first joined the league, and the talent surrounding him wasn’t always top tier. Despite that, his career numbers were absolutely absurd.

Across 14 NFL seasons, 12 of which were spent in Houston, Andre Johnson racked up 1,062 receptions, 14,185 yards, and 70 touchdowns, featuring in a total of 193 games. He led the league in receiving yards twice and also enjoyed two seasons as the league’s reception leader, too.

Johnson is hoping his lack of a star quarterback or Hall of Fame teammates will play into his favor when it comes to considering his candidacy to be enshrined in Canton. Johnson is certainly deserving of a gold jacket, having gone down as one of the best wide receivers of his generation and an all-time great of the Houston Texans.