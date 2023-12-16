Who should Texas A&M football pursue in the transfer portal?

The 2023 college football regular season is now officially in the record books. With that being the case, and the college football playoff more than two weeks away, all attention will now shift over to the transfer portal. Over 3,000 players have entered the portal, allowing teams their pick of the litter as to who they want to help reshape and transform their program. The Texas A&M Aggies are no exception. That Texas A&M football program has bigger expectations than the 7-5 record it posted in 2023. Jimbo Fisher is now out and Duke head coach Mike Elko is in. Changes have already come and more will follow, especially through the portal.

With that being said, it's worth asking: Who should Texas A&M football pursue to help bolster their team? Two players stand out in particular as players the Aggies should look at.

Cameron Ward, Quarterback

Arguably the biggest prize left in the transfer portal is Washington State's Cam Ward. With Dillon Gabriel off to Oregon, Riley Leonard to Notre Dame, Grayson McCall to North Carolina State, Aidan Chiles to Michigan State, and Tyler Shough to Louisville, many of the premier quarterback prospects in the portal have come off the board. There are still a few quality options that remain: UCLA's Dante Moore, Oregon State's DJ Uiagalelei, and Ohio State's Kyle McCord come to mind. But neither have been as prolific or productive as Cam Ward. And Ward is someone the Aggies could really use.

Texas A&M's own starting quarterback from last season, Max Johnson, is in the portal himself. The Aggies already need a quarterback, so why not go after the one from Lake Jackson, Texas? Ward began his college career at Incarnate Word, which is located in Texas. He transferred to Washington State in 2022, where the next two seasons saw Ward complete over 64 percent of his passes, average at least seven yards per attempt, and finish 6,968 yards and 48 touchdowns to 16 interceptions.

Ward has more passing yards himself (6,968) than the entire Aggies program has combined (5,781) over the last two seasons. He also has six more passing touchdowns in that span. Ward would completely rejuvenate the Aggies' passing attack. Texas A&M football also absolutely has the resources to give Ward anything he'd want out of the portal. Adding the fact that he'd be back to playing in his home state, maybe the team could be the best fit for Ward.

Caullin Lacy, Wide Receiver

Another way to rejuvenate the Aggies' passing attack would be to snag one of the best wide receivers in the transfer portal. One of the best receivers in the portal is South Alabama's Caullin Lacy. And one of the schools Lacy is targeting is in fact Texas A&M football.

BREAKING: Former South Alabama WR Caullin Lacy tells me he’s down to 2️⃣ Schools! The 5’10, 190 lb WR from Mobile, AL had 91 Receptions for 1,316 Yards (14.5 AVG) & 7 TD’s this season for the Jaguars He’s ranked as the #1 WR in On3’s Portal Rankings 👀 pic.twitter.com/kJXDSh9SLG — JGPCFB (@jgpvisuals) December 15, 2023

Not many people know how good Caullin Lacy is, and that's okay. But it's time to get familiar. Lacy finished sixth in the nation in receiving yards this 2023 season. The only receivers who racked up more? LSU's Malik Nabers, Washington's Rome Odunze, Virginia's Malik Washington, UNLV's Ricky White, and Oregon's Troy Franklin. That's an incredible list to be a part of.

Like with Cam Ward, the Aggies could really use Caullin Lacy. A&M's leading receiver from last season, Ainias Smith, is out of eligibility and will likely be an NFL draft pick. One of the Aggies' newest receivers, Raymond Cottrell, has already left the program via the portal and committed to Kentucky. Cottrell was a four-star and Top 300 (162nd overall) recruit according to ESPN and had the chance to get more playing time next season. But he's gone. If Lacy comes to College Station, he might walk in as the number one receiver. He'd be a fantastic addition to the A&M program.