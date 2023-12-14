The Syracuse Orange could be the next destination for ex-OSU QB Kyle McCord.

The Syracuse football team finished near the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference last season, tied with Pittsburgh and Virginia for second to last with a 2-6 record.

Recently, ex-Ohio State football QB Kyle McCord was linked to Nebraska football but it appears as if he's moving on amid Dylan Raiola interest from the Cornhuskers. Matt Rhule's team was originally favored to land the former Buckeyes field general.

Now, word has come down that McCord is eyeing the ACC school for his next potential college football destination, according to a report from Tom Loy on X.

Ohio State football QB McCord Off to ACC?

According to the football reporter Loy, he has “been told to keep a close eye” on McCord possibly joining the Orange. No further details were given.

Syracuse finished 2-6 in the ACC last season and 6-6 overall.

Quarterback Garrett Schrader led the team with nearly 1,700 yards passing on the season. He had 13 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season.

Receiving-wise, no player had more than 527 yards last year for the Orange. If McCord does end up with the ‘Cuse, there is a real chance he will have a difficult time matching his production this past season in Columbus.

McCord's Possible Syracuse football Impact

McCord has received flack for not beating the rival Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor last season. He threw the interception that ended the game on Michigan's side of the field while the Buckeyes were driving for a potential game winning score.

McCord had 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns last season for Ohio State football and would bring a calm pocket presence and accurate arm to Syracuse football if he ends up transferring there. The New Jersey native threw just six interceptions all season, although his last would prove to be his most infamous.