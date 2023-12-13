Dillon Gabriel found his new home out of the transfer portal at Oregon. Seven others have made their notable landing spots that could impact the 2024 season.

Since opening for business on Dec. 4—and really, days before—the college football transfer portal has been running hot, with notable players like former UCF and Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel announcing his transfer to Oregon.

The transfer portal has become one of the latest controversial trends in college sports. But no one can deny that it also may be one of the most exciting, even if it is nerve-wracking. In this case, it's college football's form of free agency, without the pesky rules and regulations that professional leagues have that maintain decorum and sensibility. Nonetheless, we've already seen a number of major names announce their new destinations.

Dillon Gabriel – QB – Oregon Ducks

Obviously, we'll start with Dillon Gabriel, who was one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the portal. Early on, it seemed like Gabriel would be a perfect fit signing with Dan Lanning and the Ducks. But of course, the lucrative NIL deals that likely came his way also had a determining factor in him moving to Eugene. Oregon is becoming one of, if not the, schools in NIL, all in part thanks to Phil Knight and Nike.

This is an excellent replacement for Bo Nix, though. As it could be a seamless transition from one talented, experienced quarterback to another. With Oregon football's talent and the addition of Gabriel, that puts them right back in contention again next season, especially with a 12-team playoff field.

Riley Leonard – QB – Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Before the transfer portal even officially opened, it seemed as if it were a foregone conclusion that Leonard was on his way to South Bend. This has become a bit of a trend for Notre Dame, acquiring experienced quarterbacks out of the portal in the last few seasons, especially out of the ACC, like Sam Hartman from Wake Forest last year. Like Hartman did this season, the dual-threat quarterback should continue to elevate the Fighting Irish offense in 2024.

Tyler Van Dyke – QB – Wisconsin Badgers

It didn't take too long for Tyler Van Dyke to find a new home in Wisconsin after announcing he was leaving Miami after three seasons. Luke Fickell will be in Year 2 next season and is looking for a bit of spark on offense. Perhaps Van Dyke, a former four-star recruit, can be that answer. He will join Phil Longo, the offensive coordinator for the Badgers, Air Raid passing attack that seems to fit Van Dyke well.

Deion Burks – WR – Oklahoma Sooners

Looking to add as much offensive firepower as possible coming into the SEC next season, the Sooners made a significant pick up in former Purdue wide receiver Deion Burks. Now that Dillon Gabriel is gone to Eugene, it's also a good pickup for the new starting quarterback next season, true sophomore, Jackson Arnold.

Chip Trayanum – RB – Kentucky Wildcats

Say what you want about Mark Stoops and Kentucky, the lack of NIL opportunities, but what they've done in the transfer portal the last couple of seasons, especially at running back, is impressive. Bringing in former four-star running back Chip Trayanum from Ohio State will be a nice replacement for Ray Davis, the transfer from Vanderbilt last season.

Grayson McCall – QB – NC State

Even though he had his worst year of his career at Coastal Carolina this season, Grayson McCall comes to NC State with tons of experience and is a former three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year. The Wolfpack quietly had a solid year, going 9-3 and are ranked 19th in the country with a bowl game still ahead. If McCall returns back to health after a season plagued with injuries in 2023, NC State could be in the running to make the ACC title game.

RJ Oben – DL – Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame finds itself on this list twice, from both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, not to mention both players coming from Duke. Under former Blue Devils head coach Mike Elko, Oben was one of the leaders of a stout Duke defense this season. He was one of the best defensive players in the portal and is a huge get for the Fighting Irish.

Colorado Buffaloes' seven offensive linemen

I'd be remiss if I didn't include what Deion Sanders and Colorado football have done over the past week in making some much-needed additions to their offensive line. So far, Sanders and staff have added seven offensive linemen through the portal or recruiting, that includes the likes of Tyler Johnson from Houston, Justin Mayers from UTEP, Yakiri Walker from UConn, and Matthew Bedford from Indiana.

These might not be well-known names like the offensive players on this list, but they are massively significant to Colorado, which desperately needed help on the offensive line after the 2023 season. So far, the Buffaloes are doing what most thought they couldn't do by finding improvement and depth on the line.