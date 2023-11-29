After two years away from the Texas A&M football program, Mike Elko calls his reunion with the Aggies a "dream opportunity"

It's doubtful that anyone will make a “I'm Coming Home” tribute video for new Aggies head coach Mike Elko, but the new man in charge of the Texas A&M football program is happy to be back in College Station. Elko spent four seasons as the Aggies defensive coordinator under previous head coach Jimbo Fisher before accepting the Duke heading coaching job ahead of the 2022 season, and in those four seasons, A&M was 34-14. In the two seasons since he left for Durham, Texas A&M was 12-12 and Fisher was fired, leaving the job open for Elko to claim it. And according to Elko, returning to A&M is something he considers to be a “dream opportunity.”

"This is a dream opportunity and I'm so excited to be here.. We've gotta become what this program is capable of becoming" ~ @CoachMikeElko #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/YA0nSLUuY9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 29, 2023

“This is a place that is resourced and supported at a level that you can win it all, and as a coach, that's what you want. You want to be supported by a fanbase and resourced in a way that you can win the whole thing, and we certainly can do that,” Mike Elko explained during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

There's a reason why Jimbo Fisher was given one of the richest contracts in the history of college sports. A&M is ready, willing and able to spend however much money they need to in order to get the Aggies on an even playing field with Alabama, Georgia and LSU, and Mike Elko seems to recognize this, and he'll aim to do at Texas A&M what he did at Duke … immediately turn around a program that was in one of it's worst stretches.