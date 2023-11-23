It looks like Teyana Taylor made a divorce decision from Iman Shumpert a secret and she wanted to keep that way.

It looks like Teyana Taylor's divorce decision was kept secret from Iman Shumpert.

Apparently, Taylor wanted to keep the divorce a secret as long as she could, according to TMZ, who first broke this story.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert divorce

Back in January, she filed for divorce from Shumpert, some legal docs disclose.

These documents have some specific details of what made the marriage crumble. They include parts about the NBA star's jealousy of her fame and how he becomes annoyed during public events.

Apparently, he's quite insecure about being good enough for her.

Specifically, she noted how he made $40 million in a contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2015 and was also paid $8 million by the New York Knicks. Still, even with all that money, he continued to be aggravated over the singer and songwriter's success.

There were also texts from the basketball star to her that were condescending and used manipulative language. All of these were sent to her due to her being famous and getting attention, which led to fights with her for no apparent reason.

Also, Taylor turned down some recording opportunities due to Iman not wanting her to work. But he complained of her not making money when she stopped working and gave birth.

Despite all of this, Teyana wanted to keep the family together. But, she was “unable to handle the emotional rollercoaster” and proceeded with the divorce in January.

At this point, it sounds like it's officially over for Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert.