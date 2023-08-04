Regardless of all of Kyrie Irving's misdoings or controversies, no one can deny the Dallas Mavericks star's wizardry with the basketball. His elite ball-handling skills are well-documented, but his unique and highly effective finishing skills at the rim deserve a little more shine. Especially in light of what his former teammate Iman Shumpert just revealed.

“He grew up playing on a rim that was missing pieces on the backboard,” he told the All The Smoke podcast, via ClutchPoints. “That's how he learned those weird angles to twist the ball off of because his backboard was missing pieces.”



Shumpert paints a fascinating picture. Kyrie Irving had to use old-fashioned discipline and geometry to overcome his backboard limitations. His predicament led to him becoming one of the craftiest and most difficult drivers to defend in the NBA.

While focus has been a question mark for the eight-time All-Star, such innovation and resilience is a big reason why he, Shumpert and the rest of the 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors to win the championship. The Mavs hope he can help them do the same alongside Luka Doncic.

Irving's superb offensive skill set was on full display when he was traded to Dallas last season, but he only made their defensive woes worse, unfortunately. The team fortified that side of the ball this offseason, though, so ideally the full force of the 31-year-old's impact will be felt next season.

Still, it is always good to have someone who can navigate around imposing defenders and find the angles most guards cannot see. Kyrie Irving remains an absolute mystery.