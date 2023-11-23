Teyana Taylor reveals that the cause of her divorce from Ian Shumpert is that he was "jealous" of her career.

Teyana Taylor and Ian Shumpert are getting a divorce after seven years of marriage. Taylor filed for divorce back in January, according to TMZ.

The legal documents stated that Taylor accused Shumpert of being jealous of her fame despite making more money than her when he was playing in the NBA. Additionally, she claimed that he would feel some type of way when they attended red carpets, and photographers mostly wanted solo shots of the singer and asked him to step to the side.

Taylor claims that he also “did not want her to work” and then complained that she was not making any money.

She stated that he had “extreme narcissistic behavior” for a long time during their marriage.

She added, he “began to intentionally dim her light for her husband to try to have a harmonious and peaceful marriage,” where he became “more angry” about her career success.

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children,” Taylor wrote on Instagram about she and Shumpert's impending divorce. “Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye.”

Teyana Taylor and Ian Shumpert share two daughters: Junie and Rue. The couple got married in 2016. They even had a reality show on E! We Got Love Teyana & Iman back in 2021. The show had one season on the network. Shumpert has not publicly addressed the divorce.