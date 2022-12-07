By Zen Angeles · 5 min read

The release of the latest Teamfight Tactics Set 8 Monsters Attack is around the corner, and that means there’s another new Battle Pass waiting for us to grind. There are all new missions and rewards waiting in store to be discovered and here are all the details you need to know before its release. The Battle Pass system has not changed every since to reward most players who love to play TFT, a lot of cosmetics, and if they want to purchase the Premium Pass+ to further unlock more rewards, it will just cost them 1295 RP.



TFT Set 8: Monsters Attack is finally going live on League of Legends and there’s a new roster of champions and traits waiting for us to discover. This theme dives down into the superhero and villain era, where a unit will be heralded as a main character with the new mechanic, Hero Augments. There’s another mechanic called Item Anvils to add more item options to the itemization of players.



The Battle Pass will be accessible to all players within three months before the Mid-Set Update. Everyone can grind it out to get more rewards and earn free cosmetics in the process. There will be a Free and a Premium Track for the Battle Pass, and as mentioned, it will cost players 1295 RP for the Premium Pass. If you’re not sure on how frequent you will play and do missions, getting the Battle Pass Premium can be done later after accumulating levels on it. You’ll be given the all same rewards regardless of the purchase time so you don’t have to worry on missing out much except for early access to it.



TFT Monsters Attack Battle Pass Missions

There are a handful of TFT Monsters Attack Battle Pass mission you’d want to complete to make the most out of it. They are all tied to the new champions, traits, and mechanics, so you will be able to play everything there is to play in the new set. Enjoy exploring the new set while still finishing these missions.



Here’s all the missions you can complete across TFT Set 8: Monster Attack!:

MISSION OBJECTIVE REWARD #SquadGoals Reach 100 fame with Anima Squad in three different games 400 XP Aces High Field Ace 4 600 XP Apocalypse Of One With only Fiddlesticks left alive, kill three enemies in a single PvP combat 600 XP Extinction Event Field a team with six Threats 600 XP Gear Check Defeat a boss in 15 seconds or less 600 XP Heroes Never Die Field Ox Force 6 400 XP Major Crossover Field an army with at least eight active traits 400 XP Metroplex Defense Initiative Field A.D.M.I.N. 2+ for 30 rounds (rounds with 4+ count triple), and deal 15,000 damage with LaserCorp drones 800 XP Mobilize the City Drop 15 buildings with Mordekaiser, and grant allies 2500 mana with Civilian 800 XP One-Two Punch Play two games of Teamfight Tactics: Monsters Attack 400 XP Optimal Prime Field a Mecha Prime with three completed items and at least 6000 health 400 XP Super League HQ Field nine units 200 XP Super Weapon “Acquisition” Use Underground to heist a Radiant item or a Tactician’s Crown 1000 XP Tacticians, Team Up! Play a game of Teamfight Tactics: Monsters Attack 400 XP Team-Up Moment Field an army with at least five active traits 200 XP The A-List Field five 3-star Hero champions 400 XP The Old Guard With Supers active, field four 3-star units 1000 XP The Power of Heart Using Heart, grant an ally 100 AP in a single combat 400 XP Threat Level: ALPHA Field a 3-star Threat champion 600 XP Unlikely Allies Field a Threat champion with an Emblem and the corresponding trait active 400 XP Utility Belt Activate! Build 20 Gadgeteen items 400 XP



TFT Monsters Attack Battle Pass rewards

After grinding through all those missions, they will, of course be handsomely rewarded with cool cosmetics based on the theme of superheroes and villains. Aside from getting the Super Squad Sprite for Free and the Threat Level: Nom board (in the Premium+ Pass), players will have a chance at Little Legend Eggs, Star Shards, Booms, Arenas, Emotes and more.



Here are all the TFT Set 8 Monsters Attack Battle Pass rewards below:

LEVEL REWARD PASS TRACK 0 Threat Level: Nom Arena Pass+ 1 Super Squad Sprite Free 2 1-Star Justice Beam Boom Pass+ 3 50 Star Shards Pass+ 4 Whisker Egg Pass+ 5 Gotta Fly Emote Free 6 1-Star Love Love Beam Boom Pass+ 7 1-Star Rocket Punch Boom Pass+ 8 50 Star Shards Pass+ 9 Random Emote Free 10 1-Star Star Guardian Tocker Pass+ 11 50 Star Shards Pass+ 12 1-Star Your Ride Is Here Boom Pass+ 13 Little Legend Series 1-17 Egg Free 14 2-Star Justice Beam Boom Pass+ 15 Grizzle Egg Pass+ 16 2-Star Rocket Punch Boom Pass+ 17 Random Emote Free 18 50 Star Shards Pass+ 19 2-Star Love Love Beam Boom Pass+ 20 Little Legend Series 1-17 Egg Free 21 Threat Level: Ok Arena Pass+ 22 2-Star Your Ride Is Here Boom Pass+ 23 50 Star Shards Pass+ 24 9000+ Emote Free 25 Whisker Egg Pass+ 26 3-Star Justice Beam Boom Pass+ 27 2-Star Star Guardian Tocker Pass+ 28 50 Star Shards Pass+ 29 Little Legend Series 1-17 Egg Free 30 3-Star Rocket Punch Boom Pass+ 31 50 Star Shards Pass+ 32 Random Emote Free 33 Legendary Little Legend Egg Pass+ 34 3-Star Love Love Beam Boom Pass+ 35 50 Star Shards Pass+ 36 Grizzle Egg Pass+ 37 Mecha:Punch Emote Free 38 Threat Level: Tentacle Arena Pass+ 39 3-Star Your Ride Is Here Boom Pass+ 40 50 Star Shards Pass+ 41 3-Star Star Guardian Tocker Pass+ 42 Legendary Little Legend Egg Free 43 Lux’s Radiant Chalice Free 44 Poro-Ranger HQ Arena Pass+ 45 #Winning Emote Free 46 #Shock&Awe Emote Free 47 #Champions Emote Free



The TFT Monsters Attack Battle Pass will be set to expire on March 21, 2023, followed by the Mid-Set update containing another new Battle Pass to grind. Before we think about the Mid-Set update, let’s enjoy the release of TFT Set 8 Monsters Attack and grind out our Battle Pass to earn lots of freebies.

