The release of the latest Teamfight Tactics Set 8 Monsters Attack is around the corner, and that means there’s another new Battle Pass waiting for us to grind. There are all new missions and rewards waiting in store to be discovered and here are all the details you need to know before its release. The Battle Pass system has not changed every since to reward most players who love to play TFT, a lot of cosmetics, and if they want to purchase the Premium Pass+ to further unlock more rewards, it will just cost them 1295 RP.

TFT Set 8: Monsters Attack is finally going live on League of Legends and there’s a new roster of champions and traits waiting for us to discover. This theme dives down into the superhero and villain era, where a unit will be heralded as a main character with the new mechanic, Hero Augments. There’s another mechanic called Item Anvils to add more item options to the itemization of players.

The Battle Pass will be accessible to all players within three months before the Mid-Set Update. Everyone can grind it out to get more rewards and earn free cosmetics in the process. There will be a Free and a Premium Track for the Battle Pass, and as mentioned, it will cost players 1295 RP for the Premium Pass. If you’re not sure on how frequent you will play and do missions, getting the Battle Pass Premium can be done later after accumulating levels on it. You’ll be given the all same rewards regardless of the purchase time so you don’t have to worry on missing out much except for early access to it.

TFT Monsters Attack Battle Pass Missions
There are a handful of TFT Monsters Attack Battle Pass mission you’d want to complete to make the most out of it. They are all tied to the new champions, traits, and mechanics, so you will be able to play everything there is to play in the new set. Enjoy exploring the new set while still finishing these missions.

Here’s all the missions you can complete across TFT Set 8: Monster Attack!:

MISSIONOBJECTIVEREWARD
#SquadGoalsReach 100 fame with Anima Squad in three different games400 XP
Aces HighField Ace 4600 XP
Apocalypse Of OneWith only Fiddlesticks left alive, kill three enemies in a single PvP combat600 XP
Extinction EventField a team with six Threats600 XP
Gear CheckDefeat a boss in 15 seconds or less600 XP
Heroes Never DieField Ox Force 6400 XP
Major CrossoverField an army with at least eight active traits400 XP
Metroplex Defense InitiativeField A.D.M.I.N. 2+ for 30 rounds (rounds with 4+ count triple), and deal 15,000 damage with LaserCorp drones800 XP
Mobilize the CityDrop 15 buildings with Mordekaiser, and grant allies 2500 mana with Civilian800 XP
One-Two PunchPlay two games of Teamfight Tactics: Monsters Attack400 XP
Optimal PrimeField a Mecha Prime with three completed items and at least 6000 health400 XP
Super League HQField nine units200 XP
Super Weapon “Acquisition”Use Underground to heist a Radiant item or a Tactician’s Crown1000 XP
Tacticians, Team Up!Play a game of Teamfight Tactics: Monsters Attack400 XP
Team-Up MomentField an army with at least five active traits200 XP
The A-ListField five 3-star Hero champions400 XP
The Old GuardWith Supers active, field four 3-star units1000 XP
The Power of HeartUsing Heart, grant an ally 100 AP in a single combat400 XP
Threat Level: ALPHAField a 3-star Threat champion600 XP
Unlikely AlliesField a Threat champion with an Emblem and the corresponding trait active400 XP
Utility Belt Activate!Build 20 Gadgeteen items400 XP


TFT Monsters Attack Battle Pass rewards
After grinding through all those missions, they will, of course be handsomely rewarded with cool cosmetics based on the theme of superheroes and villains. Aside from getting the Super Squad Sprite for Free and the Threat Level: Nom board (in the Premium+ Pass), players will have a chance at Little Legend Eggs, Star Shards, Booms, Arenas, Emotes and more.

Here are all the TFT Set 8 Monsters Attack Battle Pass rewards below:

LEVELREWARDPASS TRACK
0Threat Level: Nom ArenaPass+
1Super Squad SpriteFree
21-Star Justice Beam BoomPass+
350 Star ShardsPass+
4Whisker EggPass+
5Gotta Fly EmoteFree
61-Star Love Love Beam BoomPass+
71-Star Rocket Punch BoomPass+
850 Star ShardsPass+
9Random EmoteFree
101-Star Star Guardian TockerPass+
1150 Star ShardsPass+
121-Star Your Ride Is Here BoomPass+
13Little Legend Series 1-17 EggFree
142-Star Justice Beam BoomPass+
15Grizzle EggPass+
162-Star Rocket Punch BoomPass+
17Random EmoteFree
1850 Star ShardsPass+
192-Star Love Love Beam BoomPass+
20Little Legend Series 1-17 EggFree
21Threat Level: Ok ArenaPass+
222-Star Your Ride Is Here BoomPass+
2350 Star ShardsPass+
249000+ EmoteFree
25Whisker EggPass+
263-Star Justice Beam BoomPass+
272-Star Star Guardian TockerPass+
2850 Star ShardsPass+
29Little Legend Series 1-17 EggFree
303-Star Rocket Punch BoomPass+
3150 Star ShardsPass+
32Random EmoteFree
33Legendary Little Legend EggPass+
343-Star Love Love Beam BoomPass+
3550 Star ShardsPass+
36Grizzle EggPass+
37Mecha:Punch EmoteFree
38Threat Level: Tentacle ArenaPass+
393-Star Your Ride Is Here BoomPass+
4050 Star ShardsPass+
413-Star Star Guardian TockerPass+
42Legendary Little Legend EggFree
43Lux’s Radiant ChaliceFree
44Poro-Ranger HQ ArenaPass+
45#Winning EmoteFree
46#Shock&Awe EmoteFree
47#Champions EmoteFree
The TFT Monsters Attack Battle Pass will be set to expire on March 21, 2023, followed by the Mid-Set update containing another new Battle Pass to grind. Before we think about the Mid-Set update, let’s enjoy the release of TFT Set 8 Monsters Attack and grind out our Battle Pass to earn lots of freebies.

For more Gaming news from us, click here.