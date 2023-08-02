Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.15 is the last patch of Soul Brawl and the Choncc Dome, but it's also delivering some heavy reworks and a new Region Portal! Read on for the Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.15 Notes.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.15 Notes

Soul Brawl and the Choncc Dome

The Soul Brawl mode, the Choncc Dome Event, and Soul Fighter themed cosmetics are only live until August 15th afternoon PT.

System Changes

Lowered the average number of items given at Raptors and distributed the items to Krugs and Wolves. On average, expect to see 1 more of your components at Krugs or Wolves instead of at Raptors.

Region Portals

REMOVED: Lavender Sea has been removed

NEW: The Hall Of The Nine has been added

The Hall Of The Nine: At the start of each stage, everyone gets the same loot from a highly varied pool. In Hyper Roll, loot comes every other stage.

Petricite Forest has been renamed Ehrenmount.

Large Changes

Traits

Bastion Armor & MR: 20/50/100/240 >>> 25/55/100/240

Noxus Stat Increase Per Stack: 10% >>> 5%

Noxus Maximum Stat Increase: 70% >>> 35%

3 Noxus Stats: 160 HP/16% AP and AD >>> 170 HP/17% AP and AD

6 Noxus Stats: 300 HP/30% AP and AD >>> 340 HP/34% AP and AD

9 Noxus Stats: 500 HP/50% AP and AD >>> 600 HP/60% AP and AD

Rogue Bleed Health percentage: 40% >>> 50%

Rogue jump logic adjusted to more consistently move to the correct target

Piltover: You will now gain both T-Hex Power and loot when you win!

The T-Hex’s power has been brought down significantly to compensate. At lower loss streaks, the majority of the trait’s power will be in the loot. At higher loss streaks, the T-Hex’s power will be increased more so!

Piltover: The T-Hex can no longer be sold for loot

Piltover: The T-Hex no longer starts with 1 Charge

Piltover loot tables have been adjusted

T-Hex Base Armor & MR: 15 >>> 25

T-Hex Armor & MR per Power: 2 >>> 1

T-Hex Health per Power: 65 >>> 45

T-Hex now has new power breakpoints!

T-Hex 20 Power: 2-star and Hextech Breath unlocked

T-Hex 40 Power: 3-star

T-Hex 80 Power: 4-star

T-Hex star levels are purely visual indicators so you can estimate the

T-Hex’s strength. Stats are based on the T-Hex’s current Power.

T-Hex Charges item now displays estimated loot value on victory

T-Hex Progress item no longer displays estimated loot value when the T-Hex is sold because the T-Hex can no longer be sold

Piltover (6) average loot value has been increased

Slayer Amp Threshold: 60% >>> 66%

Technogenius Goldinator Execute Threshold: 10% >>> 12%

Void Rift Herald starting Mana buff: 60/120 >>> 80/120

Void Rift Herald Base Health: 950 >>> 1050

Void Rift Herald Stage 3 Health Multiplier: 0.85x >>> 0.8x

Void Rift Herald Stage 5 Health Multiplier: 1.15x >>> 1.2x

Void Rift Herald Stage 6+ Health Multiplier: 1.25x >>> 1.3x

Void Baron Base Health: 1100 >>> 1250

Void Baron Stage 4 Health Multiplier: 0.85x >>> 0.9x

Void Baron Stage 6 Health Multiplier: 1x >>> 1.15x

Zaun: Your first Zaun mod will always be an offensive mod (Robotic Arm, Virulent Bioware) or a hybrid mod (Adaptive Implant, Shimmer Injector). Your second mod will always be a hybrid mod or a defensive mod (Unstable Chemtank, Hextech Exoskeleton). You can’t get double hybrid mods. Your third mod will always be the remaining category.

Zaun mods can now be removed by benching the modded unit.

Tier 1 Units

Cassiopeia Twin Fang cast time reduced

If Cassiopeia’s target dies as Twin Fangs is about to fire, she will retarget to the nearest enemy

Kayle AD: 25 >>> 30

Malzahar Bugfix: Malzahar will now consistently pick the best angle to cast

Malzahar can now only hit up to 2 units with Call of the Void, down from 3 units

Malzahar Call of the Void Damage: 200/300/450 >>> 185/280/420

Samira Flair cast time reduced

Samira Flair is now targeted and can no longer be blocked by other units

Poppy Steadfast Hammer Shield: 290/310/330/350 >>> 310/330/350/350

Tier 2 Units

Galio Shield of Durand Damage Reduction: 20/20/25% >>> 20/20/30%

Kassadin Force Pulse Damage: 150/225/325 >>> 135/200/300

Sett Facebreaker Damage: 200/300/465 >>> 180/270/420

Soraka Astral Infusion Empowered Heal: 40% >>> 33%

Soraka Astral Infusion Damage: 115/170/265 >>> 125/185/290

Swain max Mana buff: 40/80 >>> 30/70

Swain Demonflare Bonus Health: 450/475/500 >>> 450/500/550

Swain Demonflare Damage Per Tick: 25/40/60 >>> 35/50/75

Taliyah starting Mana nerf: 20/60 >>> 0/60

Teemo Noxious Trap Damage: 200/300/465/500 >>> 230/350/535/535

Teemo Multicasted Noxious Trap mushrooms now prefer to bounce to targets behind the original target.

Tier 3 Units

Akshan Attack Damage: 65 >>> 60

Garen Judgement Damage Per Tick: 72/75/80% >>> 75/75/85%

Jayce’s Acceleration Blast nows tracks its target

If Jayce’s target dies while he’s beginning his cast of Acceleration Blast, he will retarget to the nearest enemy

Rek’Sai Furious Bite AD ratio: 300/300/315% >>> 315/315/315%

Rek’Sai will now always heal if she dives or if her target dies.

Rek’Sai now takes damage amp and critical strikes (if applicable) when deciding whether she will dive through her target.

Tier 4 Units

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Azir Arise! Damage: 95/140/500 >>> 100/150/550

Kai’Sa Mana: 40/140 >>> 30/125

Urgot lockout time between Disdain passive procs have been reduced

Urgot max Mana nerf: 30/90 >>> 40/100

Urgot Disdain AD ratio: 275% >>> 250%

Urgot Disdain Damage: 50/75/500 >>> 40/60/500

Gwen now prefers to hit multiple targets with Snip Snip! when possible.

Tier 5 Units

Ahri Essence Thief steal Damage: 115/170/1000 >>> 100/150/1000

Bandle City Ryze starting Mana nerf: 50/75 >>> 30/75

Bandle City Ryze cast time: 2.5s >>> 2s

Bandle City Ryze Bench selection: Random Unit >>> Most expensive Unit

Bandle City Ryze Mana for Summoned Unit: 25/40/200 >>> 25/70/200

Demacia Ryze Shield: 720/1080/9999 >>> 600/900/9999

Demacia Ryze Damage: 250/375/999 >>> 300/450/999

Freljord Ryze Portal Duration (Cast time and Stun duration): 3s >>> 2s

Freljord Ryze Damage: 300/450/2000 >>> 300/450/3500

Freljord Ryze at 3-stars now summons a much larger storm

Ionia Ryze Cast Time: 3.5s >>> 2s

Ionia Ryze Attack Speed: 50/60/300% >>> 30/40/300%

Ionia Ryze now deals 175/275/3500 magic damage when Stunning enemies

Noxus Ryze Cast Time: 2.5s >>> 2s

Piltover Ryze Cast Time: 2.5s >>> 2s

Piltover Ryze Damage: 250/375/1999 >>> 275/425/3000

Piltover Ryze Area Shared Damage: 12/15/500% >>> 15/20/500%

Shadow Isles Ryze Cast Time: 2.5s >>> 2s

Shadow Isles Ryze Health on return from death: 40/60/100% >>> 40/80/300%

Shadow Isles Ryze Cast Target: Strongest Ally >>> Lowest Health % Ally

Shadow Isles Ryze marked units will revive even if Ryze has previously died

Shurima Ryze Cast Time: 2.5s >>> 2s

Shurima Ryze Damage: 150/225/2000 >>> 175/275/2500

Targon Ryze Cast Time: 6s >>> 4s

Targon Ryze Target % max Health Damage: 15/20/100% >>> 18/25/100%

Zaun Ryze base Portal Count: 3/6/25 >>> 5/8/25

Zaun Ryze Damage Per Portal: 155/230/2006 >>> 110/200/2006

Zaun Ryze Gold Per Bonus Portal Past 50g: 15g >>> 20g

Sion Reanimation Health Decay: 12/8/0% >>> 15/10/0%

Legend Augments

Lee Sin On a Roll has been replaced with Bronze Ticket.

Pumping Up III Base attack speed 10% >>> 12%

It Pays To Learn II XP & Gold 18 >>> 16

It Pays To Learn III XP & Gold 24 >>> 20

Seeing Double I Gold 1 >>> 2

Seeing Double II Gold 8 >>> 10

Seeing Double III Gold 3 >>> 4

Small Forge Gold 6 >>> 4

Medium Forge Gold 10 >>> 7

Augments

On a Roll now additionally grants 2 gold.

Risky Moves Gold: 35 >>> 30

Medium-End Shopping has been disabled

A Cut Above Gold drop chance: 40% >>> 33%

Built Different II Health: 180/240/300/360 >>> 200/275/350/425

Dedication Units of a trait required: 5 >>> 4

Multicaster Heart removed

Parting Gifts now always prefers to pass completed items instead of components.

Perfected Repetition also stacks on Multicaster’s repeated casts

Perfected Repetition AP Per Stack: 10 >>> 5

Perfected Repetition Maximum AP: 60 >>> 70

Ravenous Hunter stacking bonuses cap: 50 >>> 40

The Boss Sit Up Health Threshold: 40% >>> 60%

The Boss Health Restored Per Situp: 15% >>> 10%

The Boss % AS and AP Per Situp (max 4): 35% >>> 40%

Three’s Company now only counts unique champions

Two Healthy now only counts unique champions

Two Healthy Health: 111 >>> 100

Spectral Supplies temporarily Disabled

Stable Evolution bonus Health: 70 >>> 60

Stable Evolution Bonus AD and AP: 7% >>> 6%

Noxus Crown Grants an Infinity Edge >>> Grants a Sparring Gloves

Shadow Isles Grants a Statikk Shiv >>> Grants a Tear of the Goddess

Challenger Crown Grants a Rapid FireCannon >>> Grants a Hand of Justice

Demacia Crown Grants a Gargoyle’s Stoneplate >>> Grants a Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Shurima Crown Grants a Bloodthirster >>> Grants a Protector’s Vow

Slayer Crown Grants a Bloodthirster >>> Grants a Titan’s Resolve

Juggernaut Crown Grants a Titan’s Resolve >>> Grants a Bloodthirster

Piltover Crown Grants a Zeke’s Herald >>> Grants a Giant Slayer.

Items

Locket of the Iron Solari Shield: 250/300/350/400 >>> 275/325/375/425

Morellonomicon now applies on any damage from Abilities instead of only magic or true damage from Abilities

Ornn and Shimmerscale Items

Determined Investor (Shimmerscale) Gold Granted: 10 >>> 5

Diamond Hands (Shimmerscale) Health: 400 >>> 300

Mogul’s Mail (Shimmerscale) Base Health Per Stack (max 40 stacks): 8 >>> 6

Goldmancer’s Staff (Shimmerscale) AP: 20% >>> 25%

Draven’s Axe (Shimmerscale) AD: 10% >>> 15%

Needlessly Big Gem (Shimmerscale) Health: 500 >>> 600

Sniper’s Focus Damage Amp: 8% >>> 10% per hex

Deathfire Grasp Damage Buff Duration: 8 >>> 10 seconds

Deathfire Grasp Bonus Damage to Marked Target: 50% >>> 35%

Eternal Winter Health: 300 >>> 200

Hullbreaker Armor & MR: 30 >>> 40

Small Changes

Units

Aphelios Chakram AD ratio: 8/8/40% >>> 8/8/30%

Gwen Snip Snip! Mist Duration: 3/3/6 >>> 3/3/5

Gwen Snip Snip! Damage: 100/150/500 >>> 100/150/400

Kai’Sa Icathian Monsoon Damage: 75/111/300 >>> 75/111/240

Lux Torrent of Light Damage: 735/1100/3333 >>> 735/1100/2750

Lux Torrent of Light Shred: 15/15/50 >>> 15/15/40

Shen Ki Barrier Ally Shield: 275/350/1800 >>> 275/350/2000

Shen Ki Barrier Damage: 240/360/2000 >>> 240/360/2500

Augments

Blinding Speed also grants a Magnetic Remover

Impenetrable Bulwark also grants a Magnetic Remover

Overwhelming Force also grants a Magnetic Remover

Unleashed Arcana also grants a Magnetic Remover

Game Modes

Hyper Roll

Frequent Flier rerolls needed for reduced cost rolls: 10 rerolls >> 15 rerolls

Return on Investment rerolls for Tactician’s Crown: 22 rerolls >> 28 rerolls

Bug Fixes